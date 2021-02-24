Welcome,
February 27, 2021, 07:43:37 AM
Life Hacks
Author
Topic: Life Hacks (Read 614 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 341
Life Hacks
«
on:
February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM
A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards, why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.
Anyone else have any life changing hacks?
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 428
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #1 on:
February 24, 2021, 10:38:57 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM
A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards, why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.
Anyone else have any life changing hacks?
Yeah, dont take advice off fucking Geordies
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 341
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #2 on:
February 24, 2021, 10:43:51 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on February 24, 2021, 10:38:57 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM
A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards, why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.
Anyone else have any life changing hacks?
Yeah, dont take advice off fucking Geordies
It was great advice. Go buy two steak and ales tomorrow and try the different methods
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 451
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #3 on:
February 24, 2021, 10:47:51 PM
Theyve just copied those other backward fuckers from Cornwall eating their pasties the wrong way round
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 502
The ace face.
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #4 on:
February 24, 2021, 11:01:47 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM
A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards, why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.
Anyone else have any life changing hacks?
Don't eat yellow snow it tastes funny.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 484
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #5 on:
February 24, 2021, 11:11:53 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM
A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards, why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.
Anyone else have any life changing hacks?
THATS A GREAT INVENTION
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 108
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #6 on:
February 24, 2021, 11:26:28 PM
I often eat my pies like that, and always leave the crust anyway. My mam used to serve it like that, with mushy peas on top...and she was from Ireland...she was as mad as a hatter though
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 484
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #7 on:
February 24, 2021, 11:27:44 PM
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on February 24, 2021, 11:26:28 PM
I often eat my pies like that, and always leave the crust anyway. My mam used to serve it like that, with mushy peas on top...and she was from Ireland...she was as mad as a hatter though
THAT SOUNDS NICE
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 376
Superstar
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #8 on:
February 25, 2021, 07:49:07 AM
Lick pussy from the top-down, not down-up .
Your lass with thank you
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 321
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #9 on:
February 25, 2021, 07:52:07 AM
Yes, but will the cat
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 320
Crabamity
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #10 on:
February 25, 2021, 08:57:10 AM
Quote from: Robbso on February 25, 2021, 07:52:07 AM
Yes, but will the cat
Somewhere
just purred
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 376
Superstar
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #11 on:
February 25, 2021, 09:42:55 AM
Oh another thing is , don't expose the clit and furiously flick it thinking she loves it...She dosnt.
Leave the hood covering it and mess with the hood , using that to stimulate the clit.
She will thank you...and me again .
The clitorus itself is too sensitive for the majority of woman .
Or just smash it as hard and fast as you can so you can forget all that romantic bollox and get to sleep early
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 100
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #12 on:
February 25, 2021, 10:01:42 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM
A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards, why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.
Anyone else have any life changing hacks?
What a clever idea....i might try that on my next hot one.....
Flar
Offline
Posts: 5 585
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #13 on:
February 25, 2021, 10:10:06 AM
The hose at a petrol station will reach the other side of your car, so you can save literally minutes of waiting for a pump to become free on the correct side of your car 👍
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 376
Superstar
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #14 on:
February 25, 2021, 01:15:36 PM
Water sports,
When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,
Make sure you only gargle
If a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet
Logged
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 424
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #15 on:
February 25, 2021, 01:37:24 PM
Quote from: Flar on February 25, 2021, 10:10:06 AM
The hose at a petrol station will reach the other side of your car, so you can save literally minutes of waiting for a pump to become free on the correct side of your car 👍
Also the petrol gauge has an arrow pointing to which side your flap is on.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 484
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #16 on:
February 25, 2021, 01:49:40 PM
Quote from: Tintin on February 25, 2021, 01:37:24 PM
Quote from: Flar on February 25, 2021, 10:10:06 AM
The hose at a petrol station will reach the other side of your car, so you can save literally minutes of waiting for a pump to become free on the correct side of your car 👍
Also the petrol gauge has an arrow pointing to which side your flap is on.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 451
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #17 on:
February 25, 2021, 02:14:00 PM
Quote from: Minge on February 25, 2021, 01:15:36 PM
Water sports,
When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,
Make sure you only gargle
If a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 484
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #18 on:
February 25, 2021, 02:18:36 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on February 25, 2021, 02:14:00 PM
Quote from: Minge on February 25, 2021, 01:15:36 PM
Water sports,
When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,
Make sure you only gargle
If a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 792
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #19 on:
February 25, 2021, 02:21:38 PM
FFS
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 655
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #20 on:
February 25, 2021, 03:08:48 PM
Quote from: Minge on February 25, 2021, 01:15:36 PM
Water sports,
When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,
Make sure you only gargle
If a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet
What happens if she accidentally drops a dookie?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 667
Duckyfuzz
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #21 on:
February 25, 2021, 04:00:24 PM
Quote from: Minge on February 25, 2021, 01:15:36 PM
Water sports,
When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,
Make sure you only gargle
If a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet
I think minges favourite film could well be 2 girls 1 cup!!
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 341
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #22 on:
February 25, 2021, 10:26:34 PM
Quote from: Minge on February 25, 2021, 09:42:55 AM
Oh another thing is , don't expose the clit and furiously flick it thinking she loves it...She dosnt.
Leave the hood covering it and mess with the hood , using that to stimulate the clit.
She will thank you...and me again .
The clitorus itself is too sensitive for the majority of woman .
Or just smash it as hard and fast as you can so you can forget all that romantic bollox and get to sleep early
,
I never realised until now why you called yourself Minge. Such expertise.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 376
Superstar
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:19 AM »
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 502
The ace face.
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 08:27:17 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 07:29:19 AM
Lick slowly like a its a ice cream with the flat of your tongue, that gets them calling for god,😎
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 376
Superstar
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 01:39:18 PM »
They already had, Im there
They like it if you pat it ,
Nice and gently,
Not like your putting a fire out
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 502
The ace face.
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 02:01:08 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 01:39:18 PM
They already had, Im there
They like it if you pat it ,
Nice and gently,
Not like your putting a fire out
So no using a shovel then.👀
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 320
Crabamity
Re: Life Hacks
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 07:39:01 AM »
What a thread
Loading...