MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 340 Life Hacks « on: February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM »



Anyone else have any life changing hacks? A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards, why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.Anyone else have any life changing hacks?

Snoozy
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #1 on: February 24, 2021, 10:38:57 PM »



Yeah, dont take advice off fucking Geordies

MF(c) DOOM
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #2 on: February 24, 2021, 10:43:51 PM »



It was great advice. Go buy two steak and ales tomorrow and try the different methods

Itchy_ring
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #3 on: February 24, 2021, 10:47:51 PM » Theyve just copied those other backward fuckers from Cornwall eating their pasties the wrong way round

Jimmy Cooper
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #4 on: February 24, 2021, 11:01:47 PM »



Don't eat yellow snow it tastes funny.

monkeyman
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #5 on: February 24, 2021, 11:11:53 PM »



THATS A GREAT INVENTION

Uncle Marbles
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #6 on: February 24, 2021, 11:26:28 PM » I often eat my pies like that, and always leave the crust anyway. My mam used to serve it like that, with mushy peas on top...and she was from Ireland...she was as mad as a hatter though



Logged

Minge
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:49:07 AM »

Lick pussy from the top-down, not down-up .Your lass with thank you

Robbso
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:52:07 AM » Yes, but will the cat

Minge
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:42:55 AM »

Leave the hood covering it and mess with the hood , using that to stimulate the clit.

She will thank you...and me again .

The clitorus itself is too sensitive for the majority of woman .



Oh another thing is , don't expose the clit and furiously flick it thinking she loves it...She dosnt.
Or just smash it as hard and fast as you can so you can forget all that romantic bollox and get to sleep early

headset
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:01:42 AM »



What a clever idea....i might try that on my next hot one.....

Flar
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:10:06 AM » The hose at a petrol station will reach the other side of your car, so you can save literally minutes of waiting for a pump to become free on the correct side of your car 👍

Minge
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:15:36 PM »

When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,

Make sure you only gargle

If a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet



Water sports,

Tintin
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:37:24 PM »



Also the petrol gauge has an arrow pointing to which side your flap is on.

Itchy_ring
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:14:00 PM »

CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:08:48 PM »

What happens if she accidentally drops a dookie?

King of the North
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:00:24 PM »

I think minges favourite film could well be 2 girls 1 cup!!



Logged

MF(c) DOOM
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:26:34 PM »

I never realised until now why you called yourself Minge. Such expertise.

Jimmy Cooper
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #24 on: Today at 08:27:17 AM »

Lick slowly like a its a ice cream with the flat of your tongue, that gets them calling for god,😎

Minge
Re: Life Hacks « Reply #25 on: Today at 01:39:18 PM »







They like it if you pat it ,

Nice and gently,

Not like your putting a fire out