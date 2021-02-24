Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 26, 2021, 02:06:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Life Hacks  (Read 569 times)
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 340



View Profile
« on: February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM »
A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards,  why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.

Anyone else have any life changing hacks? 
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 425


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 24, 2021, 10:38:57 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM
A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards,  why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.

Anyone else have any life changing hacks? 

Yeah, dont take advice off fucking Geordies 
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 340



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 24, 2021, 10:43:51 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on February 24, 2021, 10:38:57 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM
A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards,  why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.

Anyone else have any life changing hacks? 

Yeah, dont take advice off fucking Geordies 

It was great advice. Go buy two steak and ales tomorrow and try the different methods  :mido:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 449


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 24, 2021, 10:47:51 PM »
Theyve just copied those other backward fuckers from Cornwall eating their pasties the wrong way round
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 495


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 24, 2021, 11:01:47 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM
A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards,  why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.

Anyone else have any life changing hacks? 
Don't eat yellow snow it tastes funny.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 478


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 24, 2021, 11:11:53 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM
A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards,  why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.

Anyone else have any life changing hacks? 
THATS A GREAT INVENTION  :pope2:
Logged
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 101


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 24, 2021, 11:26:28 PM »
I often eat my pies like that, and always leave the crust anyway. My mam used to serve it like that, with mushy peas on top...and she was from Ireland...she was as mad as a hatter though

Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 478


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 24, 2021, 11:27:44 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on February 24, 2021, 11:26:28 PM
I often eat my pies like that, and always leave the crust anyway. My mam used to serve it like that, with mushy peas on top...and she was from Ireland...she was as mad as a hatter though


THAT SOUNDS NICE  :like:
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 373

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:49:07 AM »
Lick pussy from the top-down, not down-up .
Your lass with thank you  :like:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 318


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:52:07 AM »
Yes, but will the cat
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 317

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:57:10 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:52:07 AM
Yes, but will the cat

Somewhere  :matty: just purred 
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 373

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:42:55 AM »
Oh another thing is , don't expose the clit and furiously flick it thinking she loves it...She dosnt. 
Leave the hood covering it and mess with the hood , using that to stimulate the clit.
She will thank you...and me again .
The clitorus itself is too sensitive for the majority of woman .

Or just smash it as hard and fast as you can so you can forget all that romantic bollox and get to sleep early  :homer:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 089


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:01:42 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on February 24, 2021, 10:32:45 PM
A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards,  why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.

Anyone else have any life changing hacks? 

What a clever idea....i might try that on my next hot one..... jc
Logged
Flar
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 585

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:10:06 AM »
The hose at a petrol station will reach the other side of your car, so you can save literally minutes of waiting for a pump to become free on the correct side of your car 👍
Logged
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 373

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:15:36 PM »
Water sports,
When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,
Make sure you only gargle  :like:
If a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet  :gaz:
Logged
Tintin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 424


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:37:24 PM »
Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 10:10:06 AM
The hose at a petrol station will reach the other side of your car, so you can save literally minutes of waiting for a pump to become free on the correct side of your car 👍

Also the petrol gauge has an arrow pointing to which side your flap is on.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 478


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:49:40 PM »
Quote from: Tintin on Yesterday at 01:37:24 PM
Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 10:10:06 AM
The hose at a petrol station will reach the other side of your car, so you can save literally minutes of waiting for a pump to become free on the correct side of your car 👍

Also the petrol gauge has an arrow pointing to which side your flap is on.
  lost
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 449


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:14:00 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:15:36 PM
Water sports,
When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,
Make sure you only gargle  :like:
If a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet  :gaz:



 klins
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 478


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:18:36 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 02:14:00 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:15:36 PM
Water sports,
When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,
Make sure you only gargle  :like:
If a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet  :gaz:



 klins
  :nige:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 783


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:21:38 PM »
FFS  charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 652



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:08:48 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:15:36 PM
Water sports,
When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,
Make sure you only gargle  :like:
If a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet  :gaz:



What happens if she accidentally drops a dookie?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 667


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:00:24 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:15:36 PM
Water sports,
When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,
Make sure you only gargle  :like:
If a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet  :gaz:



I think minges favourite film could well be 2 girls 1 cup!!
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 340



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:26:34 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:42:55 AM
Oh another thing is , don't expose the clit and furiously flick it thinking she loves it...She dosnt. 
Leave the hood covering it and mess with the hood , using that to stimulate the clit.
She will thank you...and me again .
The clitorus itself is too sensitive for the majority of woman .

Or just smash it as hard and fast as you can so you can forget all that romantic bollox and get to sleep early  :homer:
,
I never realised until now why you called yourself Minge. Such expertise.
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 373

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:29:19 AM »
 jc
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 495


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:27:17 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:29:19 AM
jc
Lick slowly like a its a ice cream with the flat of your  tongue, that gets them calling for god,😎
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 373

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:39:18 PM »
They already had, Im there  :pope2:



They like it if you pat it ,
Nice and gently,
Not like your putting a fire out
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 495


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:01:08 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:39:18 PM
They already had, Im there  :pope2:



They like it if you pat it ,
Nice and gently,
Not like your putting a fire out
So no using a shovel then.👀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 