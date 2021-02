MF(c) DOOM

Life Hacks « on: Yesterday at 10:32:45 PM »



A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards, why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.Anyone else have any life changing hacks?

Yeah, don't take advice off fucking Geordies

Yeah, don't take advice off fucking Geordies

Yeah, don't take advice off fucking Geordies

It was great advice. Go buy two steak and ales tomorrow and try the different methods

They've just copied those other backward fuckers from Cornwall eating their pasties the wrong way round

A while back i started working with some geordies and i noticed they ate their pies upside-down. I don't mean they stood on their heads when eating their pies, just that they held their pies top down when they ate them. "Mad bastards, why do you do that I asked?", they said they always ate pies like that and it meant the pies don't collapse as you eat them. And you know what they were right. Obvious when you think about it as pie tops are typically broader and more robust than the bottoms. Try it, its a life changer, no more boiling gravy on your fingers.Anyone else have any life changing hacks? Don't eat yellow snow it tastes funny.

THATS A GREAT INVENTION

I often eat my pies like that, and always leave the crust anyway. My mam used to serve it like that, with mushy peas on top...and she was from Ireland...she was as mad as a hatter though



Logged

Lick pussy from the top-down, not down-up .Your lass with thank you

Yes, but will the cat

Leave the hood covering it and mess with the hood , using that to stimulate the clit.

She will thank you...and me again .

The clitorus itself is too sensitive for the majority of woman .



Oh another thing is , don't expose the clit and furiously flick it thinking she loves it...She dosnt.Leave the hood covering it and mess with the hood , using that to stimulate the clit.She will thank you...and me again .The clitorus itself is too sensitive for the majority of woman .Or just smash it as hard and fast as you can so you can forget all that romantic bollox and get to sleep early

What a clever idea....i might try that on my next hot one.....

What a clever idea....i might try that on my next hot one..... What a clever idea....i might try that on my next hot one..... Logged

The hose at a petrol station will reach the other side of your car, so you can save literally minutes of waiting for a pump to become free on the "correct" side of your car 👍

When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,

Make sure you only gargle

If a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet



Water sports,When lying in the bath and your lass is straddling over you pissing,Make sure you only gargleIf a little bit is swallowed, you choke a little , then it all falls apart and you end up getting your hair wet

Also the petrol gauge has an arrow pointing to which side your flap is on.

Logged

What happens if she accidentally drops a dookie?

