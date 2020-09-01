Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 25, 2021
Topic: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
Itchy_ring
Yesterday at 10:25:52 PM
Can see play off spots going all the way down to the wire with a few involved, just hope were one of them :mido:
kippers
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:04:43 PM
We wont be.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:08:05 PM
Not surprised at all about Cardiff. Tell a lie, I am, seeing as how poorly they started the season considering their 'spine' is a good as any in the Division; An excellent keeper in Smithies, a solid centre-back in Morrison who chips in with a few goals too, the best attacking midfield loan signing in the league imo in Wilson and of course Kieffer Moore up front who I've waxed lyrical about many times on here in recent months - although you'll have to take my word for that these days!

As for Barnsley, they're a prime example as to why the Championship is as competitive as any League in world football.
monkeyman
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:10:33 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:25:52 PM
Can see play off spots going all the way down to the wire with a few involved, just hope were one of them :mido:
NOT A FUCKING CHANCE
MID TABLE WITH OUR CHANCERS SELL FRY OR TAV AND SPEND ON MORE SHITE REPEAT  lost
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 PM
I think we'll get a good run together, at least a point on Saturday.⚽
Uncle Marbles
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:22:07 PM
No doubt we will batter Cardiff on Saturday, have a hopes raised again, and then get fucking trounced by some shite team.after that...Coventry I think.
 :meltdown:
Minge
Superstar


Reply #6 on: Today at 01:26:57 PM
Well end up 13th
Itchy_ring
Reply #7 on: Today at 02:29:07 PM
If we get a good fisting this weekend, it will definitely be looking more like mid table at  best
Wee_Willie
Reply #8 on: Today at 02:32:09 PM
The team has mid table written all over it - in a very poor league
Bill Buxton
Reply #9 on: Today at 02:46:34 PM
Somewhere between 9th and 13th
Wee_Willie
Reply #10 on: Today at 02:57:55 PM
Barnsley will get promoted .. said it a while ago but the threads were I said it have been bulldozed.

Good manager making average players work hard, in a team that are now fit as fuck. No slackers being carried and a one trick pony coach with no plan b 
Bill Buxton
Reply #11 on: Today at 03:02:34 PM
Would be interesting to see how Barnsley could perform in the PL. Funnily enough they have the richest owners in the Championship.
Wee_Willie
Reply #12 on: Today at 03:07:45 PM
At that level fitness and organisation works to an extent but ultimately breaks down and they'd need skill. They are key requirements in the Championship - fitness, teamwork, team ethic and eagerness to win

Just look at Britt ... lazy, unable to do the basics, slow, heavy ...
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #13 on: Today at 03:24:21 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:26:57 PM
Well end up 13th
Between 8th and 6th, we'll take points of those above us and Colin likes the run in, big bolaise and tav back , ten wins out of the remaining fixtures.,⚽👍😄
Pile
Reply #14 on: Today at 04:16:05 PM
Tav getting back up to speed quick is key to where we finish. Hes got more to his game than any other midfielders, including the ones on loan.
