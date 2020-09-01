Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 25, 2021, 04:25:47 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying (Read 216 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 443
Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:52 PM »
Can see play off spots going all the way down to the wire with a few involved, just hope were one of them
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 738
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:43 PM »
We wont be.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 189
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:08:05 PM »
Not surprised at all about Cardiff. Tell a lie, I am, seeing as how poorly they started the season considering their 'spine' is a good as any in the Division; An excellent keeper in Smithies, a solid centre-back in Morrison who chips in with a few goals too, the best attacking midfield loan signing in the league imo in Wilson and of course Kieffer Moore up front who I've waxed lyrical about many times on here in recent months - although you'll have to take my word for that these days!
As for Barnsley, they're a prime example as to why the Championship is as competitive as any League in world football.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 468
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:10:33 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 10:25:52 PM
Can see play off spots going all the way down to the wire with a few involved, just hope were one of them
NOT A FUCKING CHANCE
MID TABLE WITH OUR CHANCERS SELL FRY OR TAV AND SPEND ON MORE SHITE REPEAT
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 482
The ace face.
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:18:55 PM »
I think we'll get a good run together, at least a point on Saturday.⚽
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 100
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:22:07 PM »
No doubt we will batter Cardiff on Saturday, have a hopes raised again, and then get fucking trounced by some shite team.after that...Coventry I think.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 370
Superstar
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:26:57 PM »
Well end up 13th
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 443
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:29:07 PM »
If we get a good fisting this weekend, it will definitely be looking more like mid table at best
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 459
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:32:09 PM »
The team has mid table written all over it - in a very poor league
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 878
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:46:34 PM »
Somewhere between 9th and 13th
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 459
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:57:55 PM »
Barnsley will get promoted .. said it a while ago but the threads were I said it have been bulldozed.
Good manager making average players work hard, in a team that are now fit as fuck. No slackers being carried and a one trick pony coach with no plan b
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 878
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:02:34 PM »
Would be interesting to see how Barnsley could perform in the PL. Funnily enough they have the richest owners in the Championship.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 459
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:07:45 PM »
At that level fitness and organisation works to an extent but ultimately breaks down and they'd need skill. They are key requirements in the Championship - fitness, teamwork, team ethic and eagerness to win
Just look at Britt ... lazy, unable to do the basics, slow, heavy ...
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 482
The ace face.
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:24:21 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 01:26:57 PM
Well end up 13th
Between 8th and 6th, we'll take points of those above us and Colin likes the run in, big bolaise and tav back , ten wins out of the remaining fixtures.,⚽👍😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pile
Online
Posts: 41 504
Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:16:05 PM »
Tav getting back up to speed quick is key to where we finish. Hes got more to his game than any other midfielders, including the ones on loan.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...