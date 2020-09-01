Itchy_ring

Barnsley and Cardiff Flying « on: Yesterday at 10:25:52 PM » Can see play off spots going all the way down to the wire with a few involved, just hope were one of them

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:08:05 PM » Not surprised at all about Cardiff. Tell a lie, I am, seeing as how poorly they started the season considering their 'spine' is a good as any in the Division; An excellent keeper in Smithies, a solid centre-back in Morrison who chips in with a few goals too, the best attacking midfield loan signing in the league imo in Wilson and of course Kieffer Moore up front who I've waxed lyrical about many times on here in recent months - although you'll have to take my word for that these days!



As for Barnsley, they're a prime example as to why the Championship is as competitive as any League in world football.

monkeyman

Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:10:33 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:25:52 PM

Can see play off spots going all the way down to the wire with a few involved, just hope were one of them

MID TABLE WITH OUR CHANCERS SELL FRY OR TAV AND SPEND ON MORE SHITE REPEAT NOT A FUCKING CHANCE

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 PM » I think we'll get a good run together, at least a point on Saturday.⚽

Uncle Marbles

Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:22:07 PM »



No doubt we will batter Cardiff on Saturday, have a hopes raised again, and then get fucking trounced by some shite team.after that...Coventry I think.

Itchy_ring

Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:29:07 PM » If we get a good fisting this weekend, it will definitely be looking more like mid table at best

Wee_Willie

Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:32:09 PM » The team has mid table written all over it - in a very poor league

Wee_Willie

Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:57:55 PM » Barnsley will get promoted .. said it a while ago but the threads were I said it have been bulldozed.



Good manager making average players work hard, in a team that are now fit as fuck. No slackers being carried and a one trick pony coach with no plan b

Bill Buxton

Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:02:34 PM » Would be interesting to see how Barnsley could perform in the PL. Funnily enough they have the richest owners in the Championship.

Wee_Willie

Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying « Reply #12 on: Today at 03:07:45 PM » At that level fitness and organisation works to an extent but ultimately breaks down and they'd need skill. They are key requirements in the Championship - fitness, teamwork, team ethic and eagerness to win



Just look at Britt ... lazy, unable to do the basics, slow, heavy ...

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 482The ace face. Re: Barnsley and Cardiff Flying « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:24:21 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:26:57 PM Well end up 13th

Between 8th and 6th, we'll take points of those above us and Colin likes the run in, big bolaise and tav back , ten wins out of the remaining fixtures.,⚽👍😄 Between 8th and 6th, we'll take points of those above us and Colin likes the run in, big bolaise and tav back , ten wins out of the remaining fixtures.,⚽👍😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "