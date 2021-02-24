Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2021, 08:29:24 PM
Author Topic: Marylyn Monroe is on the Chase  (Read 263 times)
Uncle Marbles
« on: Today at 06:11:09 PM »
And I would
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:17:48 PM »
Very acceptable 
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:38:24 PM »
Pretty dumb blonde! In fairness you wouldnt want to play Trivial Pursuit with her.....
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:43:36 PM »
Fuckin ell....she just banked £57 000
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:45:25 PM »
Shit! Well done her!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:45:32 PM »
And got all excited about it  
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:48:49 PM »
She guessed most of them, but she knew the Mark King Level 42 one...so fair play to her.

Loved her jugs bouncing when she was celebrating.
 
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:54:21 PM »
Thought she was going to pop out of that dress when she was dancing around

 
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:56:15 PM »
Oh well, the girls didnt quite do it.

Marylyn (Suzie) brightened my evening though
Teamboro
Posts: 1 214



« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:05:32 PM »
Get a picture up as I don't watch it rava
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:18:07 PM »
https://i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk/incoming/article23220828.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/0_Screen-Shot-2020-12-25-at-171409.png
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:19:17 PM »
No, seriously

https://i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk/incoming/article23559985.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/0_Screen-Shot-2021-02-24-at-170722.jpg
Bob_Ender
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:22:55 PM »
Hmmmmmmm,how the fuck ya do things like that......🤔x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:39:21 PM »
This picture doesnt really do justice to her milkers




Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:43:29 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 07:39:21 PM
This picture doesnt really do justice to her milkers





I would.😍😍
She wasn't bad but she was no Kate garraway.♥️♥️♥️
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Teamboro
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:52:19 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 07:39:21 PM
This picture doesnt really do justice to her milkers





I would
Itchy_ring
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:55:53 PM »


Here she is doing her day job
