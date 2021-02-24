|
Jimmy Cooper
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the fucking crybaby.
I think TM was just upset and lashing out
Was he fuck, he was always following posters around trying to get at them, he tried it with me but I didn't bite and even told Steve it didn't bother me when he warned him. He's a fucking fruit loop, he's not remotely funny, his humour is always at someone else's expense and his tips are shite. See minges post for affirmation.😄
Ill put you down as on the fence
Indecision has always held me back.😩
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
St Tiggywinkles' alumnus.
If that perfectly executed piece of apostrophe work doesnt bring him back, hes lost forever
I was going to use "alumnae" to flush him out.
He wouldn't have been able to resist that.
Tez works in mysterious ways
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
I could of done that to.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
HuTcHyBoRo
Offline
Posts: 32
Is this the loopy fella, who posts all them silly pictures?
Logged