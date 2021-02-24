El Capitan

« on: February 24, 2021, 05:23:10 PM »







Think he said March didnt he Is he coming back soon??Think he said March didnt he

Minge
Re: Tortured Mind
« Reply #2 on: February 24, 2021, 05:29:50 PM »

Fuck no, don't be saying shit like that

« Reply #4 on: February 24, 2021, 05:32:52 PM »







Come back TM lad... the bullies have been bulldozed... its safe to come out

Teamboro
Re: Tortured Mind
« Reply #5 on: February 24, 2021, 07:16:25 PM » Come on TM get yourself back

Jimmy Cooper
Re: Tortured Mind
« Reply #7 on: February 24, 2021, 07:42:04 PM » He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the fucking crybaby.

« Reply #9 on: February 24, 2021, 09:20:17 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 24, 2021, 07:42:04 PM He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the fucking crybaby.





I think TM was just upset and lashing out





He can learn from this and come back a better poster

Minge
Re: Tortured Mind
« Reply #11 on: February 24, 2021, 09:48:42 PM » Nah fuck that, stay rocking with the other mental cunts , or go give oneboro your wisdom

MF(c) DOOM
Re: Tortured Mind
« Reply #12 on: February 24, 2021, 09:50:16 PM » He made me laugh TM but he was another one who needed a time out and he definitely had a hard on for Liddle that was a big part of the boards problems

Itchy_ring
Re: Tortured Mind
« Reply #13 on: February 24, 2021, 10:19:29 PM » Posted some funny stuff but was getting on most peoples tits with his trolling of every thread with shite

headset
Re: Tortured Mind
« Reply #21 on: February 26, 2021, 06:23:22 AM » Get back on here TM........I will be very disappointed if you've scattered....after the riff raff from RAW tried to work u over that day...... don't let the bastards grind u down fella......

Pile
Re: Tortured Mind
« Reply #22 on: February 26, 2021, 09:09:29 AM » Its got fuck all to do with the way anyone treated him, he does this every year.

El Capitan
Re: Tortured Mind
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:00:26 PM » TM should be back tomorrow

The_Duffers_Ghost
Re: Tortured Mind
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:39:06 PM » He always goes missing under that Username at the beginning of the year.