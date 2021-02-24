Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 490





The ace face.





Posts: 24 490The ace face. Re: Tortured Mind « Reply #14 on: February 24, 2021, 10:57:22 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on February 24, 2021, 09:20:17 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 24, 2021, 07:42:04 PM He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the fucking crybaby.





I think TM was just upset and lashing out







I think TM was just upset and lashing out Was he fuck, he was always following posters around trying to get at them, he tried it with me but I didn't bite and even told Steve it didn't bother me when he warned him. He's a fucking fruit loop, he's not remotely funny, his humour is always at someone else's expense and his tips are shite. See minges post for affirmation.😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "