Author Topic: Tortured Mind  (Read 392 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 44 760


« on: Yesterday at 05:23:10 PM »
Is he coming back soon??



Think he said March didnt he  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 462


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:28:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:23:10 PM
Is he coming back soon??



Think he said March didnt he  :bc:
I THINK HE WILL BE BACK FOR CHELTENHAM LOOKING FORWARD TO SOME TIPS  klins
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 360

Superstar


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:29:50 PM »
Fuck no, don't be saying shit like that  lost
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 462


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:31:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:29:50 PM
Fuck no, don't be saying shit like that  lost

  :nige:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 44 760


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:32:52 PM »
 



Come back TM lad... the bullies have been bulldozed... its safe to come out 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 214



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:16:25 PM »
Come on TM get yourself back
Logged
King of the North
Posts: 1 663


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:29:20 PM »
Come back T_M

We are now a slightly less dysfunctional family.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 477


The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:42:04 PM »
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the  fucking crybaby.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
tevez
Posts: 240


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:54:51 PM »
 mick
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 44 760


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:20:17 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:42:04 PM
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the  fucking crybaby.


I think TM was just upset and lashing out  lost


He can learn from this and come back a better poster  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 462


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:30:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:20:17 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:42:04 PM
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the  fucking crybaby.


I think TM was just upset and lashing out  lost


He can learn from this and come back a better poster  :like:
YER COME ON DOWN T.M  :like:
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 360

Superstar


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:48:42 PM »
Nah fuck that, stay rocking with the other mental cunts , or go give oneboro your wisdom 
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 336



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:50:16 PM »
He made me laugh TM but he was another one who needed a time out and he definitely had a hard on for Liddle that was a big part of the boards problems
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 436


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:19:29 PM »
Posted some funny stuff but was getting on most peoples tits with his trolling of every thread with shite
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 477


The ace face.


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:57:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:20:17 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:42:04 PM
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the  fucking crybaby.


I think TM was just upset and lashing out  lost



Was he fuck, he was always following  posters  around trying to get at them, he tried it with me but I didn't bite and even told Steve     it didn't bother me when he warned him. He's a fucking fruit loop, he's not remotely funny, his humour is always at someone else's expense and his tips are shite. See minges post for affirmation.😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 189

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:09:09 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:42:04 PM
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the  fucking crybaby.

100% this.  :like:
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 189

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:09:57 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:48:42 PM
Nah fuck that, stay rocking with the other mental cunts , or go give oneboro your wisdom 

And this.  :like:
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 760


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:35:45 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:57:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:20:17 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:42:04 PM
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the  fucking crybaby.


I think TM was just upset and lashing out  lost



Was he fuck, he was always following  posters  around trying to get at them, he tried it with me but I didn't bite and even told Steve     it didn't bother me when he warned him. He's a fucking fruit loop, he's not remotely funny, his humour is always at someone else's expense and his tips are shite. See minges post for affirmation.😄


Ill put you down as on the fence
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Posts: 41 501



« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:35:45 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:57:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:20:17 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:42:04 PM
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the  fucking crybaby.


I think TM was just upset and lashing out  lost



Was he fuck, he was always following  posters  around trying to get at them, he tried it with me but I didn't bite and even told Steve     it didn't bother me when he warned him. He's a fucking fruit loop, he's not remotely funny, his humour is always at someone else's expense and his tips are shite. See minges post for affirmation.😄


Ill put you down as on the fence
charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 477


The ace face.


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:35:45 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:57:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:20:17 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:42:04 PM
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the  fucking crybaby.


I think TM was just upset and lashing out  lost



Was he fuck, he was always following  posters  around trying to get at them, he tried it with me but I didn't bite and even told Steve     it didn't bother me when he warned him. He's a fucking fruit loop, he's not remotely funny, his humour is always at someone else's expense and his tips are shite. See minges post for affirmation.😄


Ill put you down as on the fence
Indecision has always held me back.😩
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
