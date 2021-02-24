Welcome,
February 24, 2021, 10:22:37 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Tortured Mind
Author
Topic: Tortured Mind (Read 281 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 759
Tortured Mind
«
on:
Today
at 05:23:10 PM »
Is he coming back soon??
Think he said March didnt he
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 458
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:28:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:23:10 PM
Is he coming back soon??
Think he said March didnt he
I THINK HE WILL BE BACK FOR CHELTENHAM LOOKING FORWARD TO SOME TIPS
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 360
Superstar
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:29:50 PM »
Fuck no, don't be saying shit like that
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 458
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:31:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 05:29:50 PM
Fuck no, don't be saying shit like that
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 759
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:32:52 PM »
Come back TM lad... the bullies have been bulldozed... its safe to come out
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 214
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:16:25 PM »
Come on TM get yourself back
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 663
Duckyfuzz
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:29:20 PM »
Come back T_M
We are now a slightly less dysfunctional family.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 472
The ace face.
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:42:04 PM »
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the fucking crybaby.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
tevez
Offline
Posts: 240
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:54:51 PM »
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 759
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:20:17 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 07:42:04 PM
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the fucking crybaby.
I think TM was just upset and lashing out
He can learn from this and come back a better poster
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 458
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:30:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:20:17 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 07:42:04 PM
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the fucking crybaby.
I think TM was just upset and lashing out
He can learn from this and come back a better poster
YER COME ON DOWN T.M
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 360
Superstar
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:48:42 PM »
Nah fuck that, stay rocking with the other mental cunts , or go give oneboro your wisdom
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 334
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:50:16 PM »
He made me laugh TM but he was another one who needed a time out and he definitely had a hard on for Liddle that was a big part of the boards problems
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 433
Re: Tortured Mind
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:19:29 PM »
Posted some funny stuff but was getting on most peoples tits with his trolling of every thread with shite
Logged
