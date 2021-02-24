El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 759





Posts: 44 759 Tortured Mind « on: Today at 05:23:10 PM »







Think he said March didnt he Is he coming back soon??Think he said March didnt he Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 360



Superstar





Posts: 10 360Superstar Re: Tortured Mind « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:29:50 PM »

Fuck no, don't be saying shit like that Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 759





Posts: 44 759 Re: Tortured Mind « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:32:52 PM »







Come back TM lad... the bullies have been bulldozed... its safe to come out Come back TM lad... the bullies have been bulldozed... its safe to come out Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Teamboro

Offline



Posts: 1 214







Posts: 1 214 Re: Tortured Mind « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:16:25 PM » Come on TM get yourself back Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 472





The ace face.





Posts: 24 472The ace face. Re: Tortured Mind « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:42:04 PM » He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the fucking crybaby. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 759





Posts: 44 759 Re: Tortured Mind « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:20:17 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:42:04 PM He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the fucking crybaby.





I think TM was just upset and lashing out





He can learn from this and come back a better poster I think TM was just upset and lashing outHe can learn from this and come back a better poster Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 360



Superstar





Posts: 10 360Superstar Re: Tortured Mind « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:48:42 PM » Nah fuck that, stay rocking with the other mental cunts , or go give oneboro your wisdom Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 334







Posts: 4 334 Re: Tortured Mind « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:50:16 PM » He made me laugh TM but he was another one who needed a time out and he definitely had a hard on for Liddle that was a big part of the boards problems Logged