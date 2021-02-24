Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2021, 10:22:27 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tortured Mind  (Read 279 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 759


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:23:10 PM »
Is he coming back soon??



Think he said March didnt he  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 458


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:28:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:23:10 PM
Is he coming back soon??



Think he said March didnt he  :bc:
I THINK HE WILL BE BACK FOR CHELTENHAM LOOKING FORWARD TO SOME TIPS  klins
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 360

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:29:50 PM »
Fuck no, don't be saying shit like that  lost
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 458


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:31:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:29:50 PM
Fuck no, don't be saying shit like that  lost

  :nige:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 759


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:32:52 PM »
 



Come back TM lad... the bullies have been bulldozed... its safe to come out 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 214



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:16:25 PM »
Come on TM get yourself back
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 663


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:29:20 PM »
Come back T_M

We are now a slightly less dysfunctional family.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 472


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:42:04 PM »
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the  fucking crybaby.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
tevez
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 240


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:54:51 PM »
 mick
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 759


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:20:17 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:42:04 PM
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the  fucking crybaby.


I think TM was just upset and lashing out  lost


He can learn from this and come back a better poster  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 458


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:30:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:20:17 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:42:04 PM
He was part of the problem with his shit stirring, he can give it but he can't take it the  fucking crybaby.


I think TM was just upset and lashing out  lost


He can learn from this and come back a better poster  :like:
YER COME ON DOWN T.M  :like:
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 360

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:48:42 PM »
Nah fuck that, stay rocking with the other mental cunts , or go give oneboro your wisdom 
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 334



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:50:16 PM »
He made me laugh TM but he was another one who needed a time out and he definitely had a hard on for Liddle that was a big part of the boards problems
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 433


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:19:29 PM »
Posted some funny stuff but was getting on most peoples tits with his trolling of every thread with shite
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 