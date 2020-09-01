Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 25, 2021, 12:12:19 AM
Topic: Just had a covid test.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Yesterday at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY 
El Capitan
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:46:00 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY 

Thats Tommy  mcl


JUST LIKE THAT
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:51:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY 
No Coulbynewham.😃😃
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:54:19 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:51:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY 
No Coulbynewham.😃😃
  lost SORRY MATE WHO IS THE POSTER WITH A BAR IN BENIDORM
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:16:19 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:54:19 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:51:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY 
No Coulbynewham.😃😃
  lost SORRY MATE WHO IS THE POSTER WITH A BAR IN BENIDORM
Benidormtoboro I think.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:19:29 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 05:16:19 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:54:19 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:51:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY 
No Coulbynewham.😃😃
  lost SORRY MATE WHO IS THE POSTER WITH A BAR IN BENIDORM
Benidormtoboro I think.
  rava
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:21:28 PM
Tommy Cooper.
Minge
Superstar


Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:22:16 PM
And it's a good bar  :like:
El Capitan
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:22:22 PM
WAS IT TOMMY COOPER ??????  :duh:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:25:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:22:22 PM
WAS IT TOMMY COOPER ??????  :duh:
I THOUGHT IT WAS SOMEONE COOPER MYSELF 
monkeyman
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:26:14 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:22:16 PM
And it's a good bar  :like:
WHO IS IT AND WHATS THE NAME OF THE BAR
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:26:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:22:22 PM
WAS IT TOMMY COOPER ??????  :duh:

Keep up, chap.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:32:18 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:26:14 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:22:16 PM
And it's a good bar  :like:
WHO IS IT AND WHATS THE NAME OF THE BAR
Tommy Cooper's bar .😃😃
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:33:13 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 05:32:18 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:26:14 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:22:16 PM
And it's a good bar  :like:
WHO IS IT AND WHATS THE NAME OF THE BAR
Tommy Cooper's bar .😃😃
IS IT FUCK  mcl
Minge
Superstar


Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:33:41 PM
Honestly can't remember the name, Boro bar or bar Boro,  or we got beat again, we're Shite, just fuck right off, I'm turning over .
Summit like that .
Small from the outside but opens up a bit inside  :like:
monkeyman
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:34:37 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:33:41 PM
Honestly can't remember the name, Boro bar or bar Boro,  or we got beat again, we're Shite, just fuck right off, I'm turning over .
Summit like that .
Small from the outside but opens up a bit inside  :like:
  :like:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:36:50 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:33:41 PM
Honestly can't remember the name, Boro bar or bar Boro,  or we got beat again, we're Shite, just fuck right off, I'm turning over .
Summit like that .
Small from the outside but opens up a bit inside  :like:
The TARDIS bar then.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:40:23 PM
IT COULD BE HARVEYS OR JIMMYS RED LION JUST GOOGLED THEM
Robbso
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:44:56 PM
Tommy Cooper lounge isnt it? Opposite the Stratford bar. Hes a comedian from Southbank. Spoke to him in Benidorm about 8 year ago.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 462


View Profile
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:46:02 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 05:44:56 PM
Tommy Cooper lounge isnt it? Opposite the Stratford bar. Hes a comedian from Southbank. Spoke to him in Benidorm about 8 year ago.
I WILL HAVE A LOOK CHEERS  :like:
Minge
Superstar


Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:48:15 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:40:23 PM
IT COULD BE HARVEYS OR JIMMYS RED LION JUST GOOGLED THEM

Harveys  :like:
tevez
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:38:40 PM
Good lad Jimmy likes his cider.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:46:09 PM
Unfortunately Harvey's Bar changed hands about a year ago. Pity. Small & pokey but a bit of a home-from-home. Knoworramean?
Watched a couple of our games in there, most notably the last match of the 17/18 season at Ipswich where it was packed.
Ben G
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:51:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY 
No Coulbynewham.😃😃

Where did you have your test? I was working out of the Cannon Park site today.
Tory Cunt
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:28:22 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:51:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY 
No Coulbynewham.😃😃

Where did you have your test? I was working out of the Cannon Park site today.
Coulbynewham obviously 😄😄, hope I have the fucker, a week or two off would hit the spot.🛏️
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
