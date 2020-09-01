Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 25, 2021, 12:12:19 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Just had a covid test.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Just had a covid test. (Read 354 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 477
The ace face.
Just had a covid test.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:30:31 PM »
Just doing my civic duty .😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 462
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:43:39 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 760
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:46:00 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY
Thats Tommy
JUST LIKE THAT
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 477
The ace face.
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:51:12 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY
No Coulbynewham.😃😃
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 462
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:54:19 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:51:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY
No Coulbynewham.😃😃
SORRY MATE WHO IS THE POSTER WITH A BAR IN BENIDORM
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 477
The ace face.
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:16:19 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:54:19 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:51:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY
No Coulbynewham.😃😃
SORRY MATE WHO IS THE POSTER WITH A BAR IN BENIDORM
Benidormtoboro I think.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 462
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:19:29 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 05:16:19 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:54:19 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:51:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY
No Coulbynewham.😃😃
SORRY MATE WHO IS THE POSTER WITH A BAR IN BENIDORM
Benidormtoboro I think.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 648
Bugger.
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:21:28 PM »
Tommy Cooper.
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 360
Superstar
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:22:16 PM »
And it's a good bar
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 760
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 05:22:22 PM »
WAS IT TOMMY COOPER ??????
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 462
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 05:25:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:22:22 PM
WAS IT TOMMY COOPER ??????
I THOUGHT IT WAS SOMEONE COOPER MYSELF
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 462
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 05:26:14 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 05:22:16 PM
And it's a good bar
WHO IS IT AND WHATS THE NAME OF THE BAR
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 648
Bugger.
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 05:26:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:22:22 PM
WAS IT TOMMY COOPER ??????
Keep up, chap.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 477
The ace face.
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 05:32:18 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 05:26:14 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 05:22:16 PM
And it's a good bar
WHO IS IT AND WHATS THE NAME OF THE BAR
Tommy Cooper's bar .😃😃
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 462
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 05:33:13 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 05:32:18 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 05:26:14 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 05:22:16 PM
And it's a good bar
WHO IS IT AND WHATS THE NAME OF THE BAR
Tommy Cooper's bar .😃😃
IS IT FUCK
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 360
Superstar
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 05:33:41 PM »
Honestly can't remember the name, Boro bar or bar Boro, or we got beat again, we're Shite, just fuck right off, I'm turning over .
Summit like that .
Small from the outside but opens up a bit inside
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 462
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 05:34:37 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 05:33:41 PM
Honestly can't remember the name, Boro bar or bar Boro, or we got beat again, we're Shite, just fuck right off, I'm turning over .
Summit like that .
Small from the outside but opens up a bit inside
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 477
The ace face.
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 05:36:50 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 05:33:41 PM
Honestly can't remember the name, Boro bar or bar Boro, or we got beat again, we're Shite, just fuck right off, I'm turning over .
Summit like that .
Small from the outside but opens up a bit inside
The TARDIS bar then.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 462
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 05:40:23 PM »
IT COULD BE HARVEYS OR JIMMYS RED LION JUST GOOGLED THEM
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 303
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 05:44:56 PM »
Tommy Cooper lounge isnt it? Opposite the Stratford bar. Hes a comedian from Southbank. Spoke to him in Benidorm about 8 year ago.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 462
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 05:46:02 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 05:44:56 PM
Tommy Cooper lounge isnt it? Opposite the Stratford bar. Hes a comedian from Southbank. Spoke to him in Benidorm about 8 year ago.
I WILL HAVE A LOOK CHEERS
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 360
Superstar
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 05:48:15 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 05:40:23 PM
IT COULD BE HARVEYS OR JIMMYS RED LION JUST GOOGLED THEM
Harveys
Logged
tevez
Offline
Posts: 240
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:40 PM »
Good lad Jimmy likes his cider.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 189
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:09 PM »
Unfortunately Harvey's Bar changed hands about a year ago. Pity. Small & pokey but a bit of a home-from-home. Knoworramean?
Watched a couple of our games in there, most notably the last match of the 17/18 season at Ipswich where it was packed.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 187
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:00 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:51:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY
No Coulbynewham.😃😃
Where did you have your test? I was working out of the Cannon Park site today.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 477
The ace face.
Re: Just had a covid test.
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 11:28:22 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:51:12 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:43:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 04:30:31 PM
Just doing my civic duty .😄
ARE YOU IN SPAIN JIMMY
No Coulbynewham.😃😃
Where did you have your test? I was working out of the Cannon Park site today.
Coulbynewham obviously 😄😄, hope I have the fucker, a week or two off would hit the spot.🛏️
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...