Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2021, 06:01:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BIG NIGE  (Read 618 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« on: February 24, 2021, 03:29:17 PM »
I HAVE SAID IT A FEW TIMES ON ERE  mcl
I AM GONNA SAY IT AGAIN
A BIG FUCKING MISTAKE NOT APPOINTING HIM OVER MONK AND WOODGATE
WE WOULD BE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE NOW  rava
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 745


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 24, 2021, 03:58:31 PM »
Absolutely  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 808


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 24, 2021, 03:59:18 PM »
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 745


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 24, 2021, 04:01:19 PM »
Eugh god no.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 808


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 24, 2021, 04:01:54 PM »
I meant the cloggy lad
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 459


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 24, 2021, 04:02:35 PM »
Would have struggled to do a worse job than nearly every manager we've had since SMac
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 681



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 24, 2021, 04:16:15 PM »
MONKEH and BIG NIGE sitting in a tree

K
I
S
S
I
N
G

 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 24, 2021, 04:26:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 24, 2021, 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE  mcl
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 808


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 24, 2021, 04:31:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 24, 2021, 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 24, 2021, 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE  mcl


 jc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 344


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 24, 2021, 06:09:10 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 24, 2021, 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 24, 2021, 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE  mcl

Stay away Big Nige
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 24, 2021, 06:13:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on February 24, 2021, 06:09:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 24, 2021, 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 24, 2021, 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE  mcl

Stay away Big Nige
  lost
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 509


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: February 24, 2021, 06:24:50 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 24, 2021, 03:29:17 PM
I HAVE SAID IT A FEW TIMES ON ERE  mcl
I AM GONNA SAY IT AGAIN
A BIG FUCKING MISTAKE NOT APPOINTING HIM OVER MONK AND WOODGATE
WE WOULD BE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE NOW  rava
Colin has had more promotion's than him, FACT.👈
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 993


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: February 24, 2021, 11:03:31 PM »
Nigel is a fanny's name.

And he's meltdown prone.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: February 24, 2021, 11:07:49 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on February 24, 2021, 11:03:31 PM
Nigel is a fanny's name.

And he's meltdown prone.
I BET YER WOULDN'T SAY IT TO HIS FACE 
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM »
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 681



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:26:38 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS

I bet you are currently a bit moist.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:28:50 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:26:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS

I bet you are currently a bit moist.
YES I JUST DROPPED MY LAGER ON MY PANTS  oleary
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 808


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:31:37 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:28:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:26:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS

I bet you are currently a bit moist.
YES I JUST SPUNKED A LOAD IN MY PANTS  oleary
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:33:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:31:37 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:28:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:26:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS

I bet you are currently a bit moist.
YES I JUST SPUNKED A LOAD IN MY PANTS  oleary
  :meltdown:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:36:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:31:37 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:28:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:26:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS

I bet you are currently a bit moist.
YES I JUST SPUNKED A LOAD IN MY PANTS  oleary


 lost
 
a good win from him  today by anyone's standards,,,,...  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 681



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:41:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:31:37 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:28:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:26:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS

I bet you are currently a bit moist.
YES I JUST SPUNKED A LOAD IN MY PANTS  oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 745


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM »
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
THANKS FOR BACKING ME BUD  :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 459


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:25:07 PM »
Done me for an 80/1 acca  today, should have known better 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 681



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:47:31 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
THANKS FOR BACKING ME BUD  :like:

Just to be clear I would like Big Nige as manager at some point as well.   And certainly wanted him vs Monk or Pulis etc.

 :like:

PS: I just don't want to wank over him.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:16:28 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:47:31 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
THANKS FOR BACKING ME BUD  :like:

Just to be clear I would like Big Nige as manager at some point as well.   And certainly wanted him vs Monk or Pulis etc.

 :like:

PS: I just don't want to wank over him.
WHAT MAKES YER THINK I FUCKING DO 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 681



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:26:51 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:16:28 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:47:31 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
THANKS FOR BACKING ME BUD  :like:

Just to be clear I would like Big Nige as manager at some point as well.   And certainly wanted him vs Monk or Pulis etc.

 :like:

PS: I just don't want to wank over him.
WHAT MAKES YER THINK I FUCKING DO 

I never said yer did.

 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 658


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:31:19 PM »
I'd bet he has a very handsome penis.
Logged
Boss88
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 443


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:45:36 PM »
Big Nige Shit himself when allo put it on his toes years ago . He walked back with his tale between his legs an sat back down with the rest ofhis mates an said nothing .  :like:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 110



View Profile WWW
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:47:31 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
THANKS FOR BACKING ME BUD  :like:

Just to be clear I would like Big Nige as manager at some point as well.   And certainly wanted him vs Monk or Pulis etc.

 :like:

PS: I just don't want to wank over him.

Liar - I reckon you're spanking it every night over his ostrich speech.

 :alf:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 681



View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:52:51 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:17:51 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:47:31 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
THANKS FOR BACKING ME BUD  :like:

Just to be clear I would like Big Nige as manager at some point as well.   And certainly wanted him vs Monk or Pulis etc.

 :like:

PS: I just don't want to wank over him.

Liar - I reckon you're spanking it every night over his ostrich speech.

 :alf:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:29:39 AM »
Quote from: Boss88 on Yesterday at 10:45:36 PM
Big Nige Shit himself when allo put it on his toes years ago . He walked back with his tale between his legs an sat back down with the rest ofhis mates an said nothing .  :like:
WHY THE FUCK WOULD BIG FUCKING NIGE GET INVOLVED IN A FIGHT WITH ALLO
GROW UP  :wanker:
Logged
Boss88
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 443


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:42:54 AM »
Person gave it the big en and told a few of Allos mates that they couldnt drink in this part of the bar  as it was for the players . Allo went over an said who are you to tell people where they can and cant drink and told him to go fuck off an sit back down . They drank in there allnite while persons arse went an an him an his pals soon fuked off .  :like:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:04:57 AM »
Quote from: Boss88 on Today at 12:42:54 AM
Person gave it the big en and told a few of Allos mates that they couldnt drink in this part of the bar  as it was for the players . Allo went over an said who are you to tell people where they can and cant drink and told him to go fuck off an sit back down . They drank in there allnite while persons arse went an an him an his pals soon fuked off .  :like:
ANOTHER BULLSHIT STORY THAT YER TOOK IN WHERE YOU THERE  THOUGHT NOT
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 160


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:00:44 AM »
Pearson is exactly the type of bloke I'd want beside me if I was deep in the shit, in the middle of  No man's land. Because of the position of the enemy's snipers, we'd have no choice but charge the enemy. Big Nige would grab me by the cock and help me win a VC. It would be Stan fucking Hollis all over again, but with more cock action. We'd charge the enemy, screaming "Aaaaahhhhyoucunts!!", take out a couple of tanks and a sniper's nest. Then as we lie down, breathless but victorious, Nige would turn to me, stare into my eyes and say: " If you ever, and I do mean ever, tell anycunt about me touching your cock.....I'll bury you like a fucking Ostrich. You blubbering cunt." We'd then have a quick game of Soggy Biscuit and make our way to Ant Middleton's shed, where Nige would teach him the meaning of respect.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 