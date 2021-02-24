Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2021, 02:05:52 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BIG NIGE  (Read 595 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« on: February 24, 2021, 03:29:17 PM »
I HAVE SAID IT A FEW TIMES ON ERE  mcl
I AM GONNA SAY IT AGAIN
A BIG FUCKING MISTAKE NOT APPOINTING HIM OVER MONK AND WOODGATE
WE WOULD BE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE NOW  rava
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 745


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 24, 2021, 03:58:31 PM »
Absolutely  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 808


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 24, 2021, 03:59:18 PM »
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 745


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 24, 2021, 04:01:19 PM »
Eugh god no.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 808


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 24, 2021, 04:01:54 PM »
I meant the cloggy lad
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 459


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 24, 2021, 04:02:35 PM »
Would have struggled to do a worse job than nearly every manager we've had since SMac
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 681



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 24, 2021, 04:16:15 PM »
MONKEH and BIG NIGE sitting in a tree

K
I
S
S
I
N
G

 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 24, 2021, 04:26:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 24, 2021, 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE  mcl
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 808


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 24, 2021, 04:31:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 24, 2021, 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 24, 2021, 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE  mcl


 jc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 344


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 24, 2021, 06:09:10 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 24, 2021, 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 24, 2021, 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE  mcl

Stay away Big Nige
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 24, 2021, 06:13:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on February 24, 2021, 06:09:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 24, 2021, 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 24, 2021, 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE  mcl

Stay away Big Nige
  lost
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 509


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: February 24, 2021, 06:24:50 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 24, 2021, 03:29:17 PM
I HAVE SAID IT A FEW TIMES ON ERE  mcl
I AM GONNA SAY IT AGAIN
A BIG FUCKING MISTAKE NOT APPOINTING HIM OVER MONK AND WOODGATE
WE WOULD BE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE NOW  rava
Colin has had more promotion's than him, FACT.👈
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 993


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: February 24, 2021, 11:03:31 PM »
Nigel is a fanny's name.

And he's meltdown prone.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: February 24, 2021, 11:07:49 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on February 24, 2021, 11:03:31 PM
Nigel is a fanny's name.

And he's meltdown prone.
I BET YER WOULDN'T SAY IT TO HIS FACE 
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM »
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 681



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:26:38 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS

I bet you are currently a bit moist.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:28:50 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:26:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS

I bet you are currently a bit moist.
YES I JUST DROPPED MY LAGER ON MY PANTS  oleary
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 808


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:31:37 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:28:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:26:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS

I bet you are currently a bit moist.
YES I JUST SPUNKED A LOAD IN MY PANTS  oleary
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:33:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:31:37 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:28:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:26:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS

I bet you are currently a bit moist.
YES I JUST SPUNKED A LOAD IN MY PANTS  oleary
  :meltdown:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:36:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:31:37 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:28:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:26:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS

I bet you are currently a bit moist.
YES I JUST SPUNKED A LOAD IN MY PANTS  oleary


 lost
 
a good win from him  today by anyone's standards,,,,...  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 681



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:41:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:31:37 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:28:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:26:38 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:19:54 PM
WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGE 
ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS

I bet you are currently a bit moist.
YES I JUST SPUNKED A LOAD IN MY PANTS  oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 745


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM »
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
THANKS FOR BACKING ME BUD  :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 459


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:25:07 PM »
Done me for an 80/1 acca  today, should have known better 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 681



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:47:31 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
THANKS FOR BACKING ME BUD  :like:

Just to be clear I would like Big Nige as manager at some point as well.   And certainly wanted him vs Monk or Pulis etc.

 :like:

PS: I just don't want to wank over him.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:16:28 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:47:31 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
THANKS FOR BACKING ME BUD  :like:

Just to be clear I would like Big Nige as manager at some point as well.   And certainly wanted him vs Monk or Pulis etc.

 :like:

PS: I just don't want to wank over him.
WHAT MAKES YER THINK I FUCKING DO 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 681



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:26:51 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:16:28 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:47:31 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
THANKS FOR BACKING ME BUD  :like:

Just to be clear I would like Big Nige as manager at some point as well.   And certainly wanted him vs Monk or Pulis etc.

 :like:

PS: I just don't want to wank over him.
WHAT MAKES YER THINK I FUCKING DO 

I never said yer did.

 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 658


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:31:19 PM »
I'd bet he has a very handsome penis.
Logged
Boss88
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 443


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:45:36 PM »
Big Nige Shit himself when allo put it on his toes years ago . He walked back with his tale between his legs an sat back down with the rest ofhis mates an said nothing .  :like:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 110



View Profile WWW
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:47:31 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
THANKS FOR BACKING ME BUD  :like:

Just to be clear I would like Big Nige as manager at some point as well.   And certainly wanted him vs Monk or Pulis etc.

 :like:

PS: I just don't want to wank over him.

Liar - I reckon you're spanking it every night over his ostrich speech.

 :alf:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 681



View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:52:51 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:17:51 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:47:31 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.

It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently  souey lost :gaz:
THANKS FOR BACKING ME BUD  :like:

Just to be clear I would like Big Nige as manager at some point as well.   And certainly wanted him vs Monk or Pulis etc.

 :like:

PS: I just don't want to wank over him.

Liar - I reckon you're spanking it every night over his ostrich speech.

 :alf:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:29:39 AM »
Quote from: Boss88 on Yesterday at 10:45:36 PM
Big Nige Shit himself when allo put it on his toes years ago . He walked back with his tale between his legs an sat back down with the rest ofhis mates an said nothing .  :like:
WHY THE FUCK WOULD BIG FUCKING NIGE GET INVOLVED IN A FIGHT WITH ALLO
GROW UP  :wanker:
Logged
Boss88
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 443


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:42:54 AM »
Person gave it the big en and told a few of Allos mates that they couldnt drink in this part of the bar  as it was for the players . Allo went over an said who are you to tell people where they can and cant drink and told him to go fuck off an sit back down . They drank in there allnite while persons arse went an an him an his pals soon fuked off .  :like:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 500


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:04:57 AM »
Quote from: Boss88 on Today at 12:42:54 AM
Person gave it the big en and told a few of Allos mates that they couldnt drink in this part of the bar  as it was for the players . Allo went over an said who are you to tell people where they can and cant drink and told him to go fuck off an sit back down . They drank in there allnite while persons arse went an an him an his pals soon fuked off .  :like:
ANOTHER BULLSHIT STORY THAT YER TOOK IN WHERE YOU THERE  THOUGHT NOT
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 