Posts: 11 495 BIG NIGE « on: February 24, 2021, 03:29:17 PM »

I AM GONNA SAY IT AGAIN

A BIG FUCKING MISTAKE NOT APPOINTING HIM OVER MONK AND WOODGATE

« Reply #2 on: February 24, 2021, 03:59:18 PM » Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige

« Reply #4 on: February 24, 2021, 04:01:54 PM » I meant the cloggy lad

Posts: 2 459 Re: BIG NIGE « Reply #5 on: February 24, 2021, 04:02:35 PM » Would have struggled to do a worse job than nearly every manager we've had since SMac

MONKEH and BIG NIGE sitting in a tree

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Colin has had more promotion's than him, FACT.👈

Posts: 993Fred West ruined my wife Re: BIG NIGE « Reply #12 on: February 24, 2021, 11:03:31 PM » Nigel is a fanny's name.



And he's meltdown prone. Logged

« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:19:54 PM »

ANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS WHAT A START FOR BIG FUCKING NIGEANOTHER CRACKING RESULT TODAY IT WOULD NOT SUPRISE ME IF HE GOT TO THE PLAY OFFS Logged

I bet you are currently a bit moist.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Posts: 2 744 Re: BIG NIGE « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:00:44 PM »



It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently He is the real deal. What a fuck up by Gibbo.It was Gary Monk or Big Nige apparently