Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 24, 2021, 06:31:15 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BIG NIGE
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BIG NIGE (Read 159 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 457
BIG NIGE
«
on:
Today
at 03:29:17 PM »
I HAVE SAID IT A FEW TIMES ON ERE
I AM GONNA SAY IT AGAIN
A BIG FUCKING MISTAKE NOT APPOINTING HIM OVER MONK AND WOODGATE
WE WOULD BE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE NOW
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 737
Re: BIG NIGE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:58:31 PM »
Absolutely
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 756
Re: BIG NIGE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:59:18 PM »
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 737
Re: BIG NIGE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:01:19 PM »
Eugh god no.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 756
Re: BIG NIGE
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:01:54 PM »
I meant the cloggy lad
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 430
Re: BIG NIGE
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:02:35 PM »
Would have struggled to do a worse job than nearly every manager we've had since SMac
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 640
Re: BIG NIGE
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:16:15 PM »
MONKEH and BIG NIGE sitting in a tree
K
I
S
S
I
N
G
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 457
Re: BIG NIGE
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:26:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 756
Re: BIG NIGE
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:31:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 303
Re: BIG NIGE
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:09:10 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE
Stay away Big Nige
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 457
Re: BIG NIGE
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:13:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 06:09:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE
Stay away Big Nige
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 470
The ace face.
Re: BIG NIGE
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:24:50 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 03:29:17 PM
I HAVE SAID IT A FEW TIMES ON ERE
I AM GONNA SAY IT AGAIN
A BIG FUCKING MISTAKE NOT APPOINTING HIM OVER MONK AND WOODGATE
WE WOULD BE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE NOW
Colin has had more promotion's than him, FACT.👈
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...