Author Topic: BIG NIGE  (Read 159 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 03:29:17 PM »
I HAVE SAID IT A FEW TIMES ON ERE  mcl
I AM GONNA SAY IT AGAIN
A BIG FUCKING MISTAKE NOT APPOINTING HIM OVER MONK AND WOODGATE
WE WOULD BE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE NOW  rava
Logged
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:58:31 PM »
Absolutely  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:59:18 PM »
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:01:19 PM »
Eugh god no.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:01:54 PM »
I meant the cloggy lad
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:02:35 PM »
Would have struggled to do a worse job than nearly every manager we've had since SMac
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:16:15 PM »
MONKEH and BIG NIGE sitting in a tree

K
I
S
S
I
N
G

 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:26:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE  mcl
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:31:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE  mcl


 jc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:09:10 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE  mcl

Stay away Big Nige
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:13:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:09:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:26:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:59:18 PM
Would you move back to Boro if we appointed Nige  monkey
I WOULD VISIT A LOT MORE  mcl

Stay away Big Nige
  lost
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:24:50 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:29:17 PM
I HAVE SAID IT A FEW TIMES ON ERE  mcl
I AM GONNA SAY IT AGAIN
A BIG FUCKING MISTAKE NOT APPOINTING HIM OVER MONK AND WOODGATE
WE WOULD BE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE NOW  rava
Colin has had more promotion's than him, FACT.👈
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
