February 24, 2021, 02:03:44 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
You have to feel sympathy for Warnock.
Topic: You have to feel sympathy for Warnock. (Read 14 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 875
You have to feel sympathy for Warnock.
Today
at 01:58:57 PM »
What else has he to do to get this bunch of players to step up to the plate on a consistent level? What the hell is wrong with them?
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 94
Re: You have to feel sympathy for Warnock.
Today
at 02:02:12 PM »
He needs to remind them how much they are getting paid, and they should be ashamed for dishing up that sort of shite. Could you imagine if there was a home crowd last night. They would have got fucking crucified
