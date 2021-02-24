Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2021, 02:03:44 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: You have to feel sympathy for Warnock.  (Read 14 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 875


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:58:57 PM »
What else has he to do to get this bunch of players to step up to the plate on a consistent level? What the hell is wrong with them?
Logged
Uncle Marbles
**
Online Online

Posts: 94


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:02:12 PM »
He needs to remind them how much they are getting paid, and they should be ashamed for dishing up that sort of shite. Could you imagine if there was a home crowd last night. They would have got fucking crucified
 :unlike:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 