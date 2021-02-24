Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Divisiveness is getting worse  (Read 616 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 467



View Profile
« on: February 24, 2021, 12:12:54 PM »
Everywhere you look now theres divisiveness.... even on COB 

Social media is rife with it ... two sides to two extremes of opinions. Even on LinkedIn which is normally a neutral and non controversial is having heated arguments between individuals who dont even know each other.

Begs the question if social media is a good thing or is it an effect of the lockdown and restrictions that people are just pointing the finger?

Not sure what the answer is but I do know its not healthy for society.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 783


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 24, 2021, 12:28:54 PM »
I certainly think lockdown boredom/stress has played a part.

We saw the worst of that on here last month.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 467



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 24, 2021, 12:31:28 PM »
Scotland, Europe, politics, race, US

Somebody needs to unite the country ... shit times
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 783


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 24, 2021, 12:32:50 PM »
Brexit... more division

Lockdown or not... more division

Vaccine or not... more division




Country needs a Goldby style bulldozer
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 880


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 24, 2021, 12:40:07 PM »
Too much time doing nothing.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 489


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 24, 2021, 12:48:31 PM »
All this lockdown "stress" is a load of shite, we're slightly inconvenienced not in jail, people need to get a grip.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 783


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 24, 2021, 12:50:18 PM »
Maybe stress wasnt quite the right word. Its definitely made people tetchier though
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 489


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 24, 2021, 12:54:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 24, 2021, 12:50:18 PM
Maybe stress wasnt quite the right word. Its definitely made people tetchier though
I agree people feel stressed, I'm just saying it's all in their heads the soft cunts.
( and no, I'm not stressed, just irritated by all the whinging.😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 783


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 24, 2021, 12:55:25 PM »
Calm down man!!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 489


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 24, 2021, 01:09:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 24, 2021, 12:55:25 PM
Calm down man!!!
The walls!!, the walls are closing in,!!🤪🤪
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 317

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 24, 2021, 01:20:01 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 24, 2021, 12:48:31 PM
All this lockdown "stress" is a load of shite, we're slightly inconvenienced not in jail, people need to get a grip.

You seemingly enjoy staying at home, so it's different for you. Others don't and need social contact and spending time outdoors. Not everyone is the same.

I couldn't have handled the UK lockdown.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 370

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: February 24, 2021, 01:25:41 PM »
The only lockdown Teesside has had is,  no pubs and some shops are shut .
Everywhere is as busy as ever
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 489


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: February 24, 2021, 01:28:45 PM »
Quote from: calamity on February 24, 2021, 01:20:01 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 24, 2021, 12:48:31 PM
All this lockdown "stress" is a load of shite, we're slightly inconvenienced not in jail, people need to get a grip.

You seemingly enjoy staying at home, so it's different for you. Others don't and need social contact and spending time outdoors. Not everyone is the same.

I couldn't have handled the UK lockdown.
It helps if you're a lazy twat like me.😃
 I would prefer more movement of freedom but it's short term  inconvenience for long term gains.The bigger worry is the next zoonotic pandemic  disease we can't  control or treat and I think there could be more.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 100


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: February 24, 2021, 01:59:16 PM »
Quote from: Minge on February 24, 2021, 01:25:41 PM
The only lockdown Teesside has had is,  no pubs and some shops are shut .
Everywhere is as busy as ever

Same as where I live down south. The problem is, that the shops that are open are all constantly rammed because nowhere else to go.
Pretty much full on footy training sessions going on in the local park now. Cops dont give a fuck anymore
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 444


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: February 24, 2021, 02:39:05 PM »
Covid boredom is definitely not helping but biggest thing is that there seems to be a new level of almost religious belief that you can say what you want if you think you're in the right. Forget debate, it's black or white, grey doesn't exist.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 649



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: February 24, 2021, 04:18:42 PM »
Porn is still quite helpful though.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 370

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: February 24, 2021, 05:28:20 PM »
CHRIST !!!!!!!!!!!, itchy just typed the 'b' word.
 souey lost mick
Some cunt will deffo grass you for that,  expect a raid
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 444


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: February 24, 2021, 05:40:20 PM »
Quote from: Minge on February 24, 2021, 05:28:20 PM
CHRIST !!!!!!!!!!!, itchy just typed the 'b' word.
 souey lost mick
Some cunt will deffo grass you for that,  expect a raid

No grassing needed, pretty sure it will already have set their monitoring alarm off  :alf:

Mind you not sure who theyll raid, cant remember who I am on here 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 316


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: February 24, 2021, 05:49:29 PM »
Quote from: Minge on February 24, 2021, 05:28:20 PM
CHRIST !!!!!!!!!!!, itchy just typed the 'b' word.
 souey lost mick
Some cunt will deffo grass you for that,  expect a raid
Boredom  :gaz:

I couldnt imagine a family with young kids stuck in a flat or a two up two down with no garden having to endure three lockdowns. Fucking mental cry
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 370

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: February 24, 2021, 05:53:46 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on February 24, 2021, 04:18:42 PM
Porn is still quite helpful though.

Pornhub
Xnxx
Xvideos
Youporn
Grinder

Which is your preferred home my friend  mcl
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 649



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: February 24, 2021, 05:59:51 PM »
Quote from: Minge on February 24, 2021, 05:53:46 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on February 24, 2021, 04:18:42 PM
Porn is still quite helpful though.

Pornhub
Xnxx
Xvideos
Youporn
Grinder

Which is your preferred home my friend  mcl

https://us.teletubbies.com
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 370

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:00:16 AM »
Talking of tellytubbies , have you seen the nipples on Toyahs recent YouTube vids

Mint 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 649



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:51:09 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:00:16 AM
Talking of tellytubbies , have you seen the nipples on Toyahs recent YouTube vids

Mint 

Of course I have.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Mickgaz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 319


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:14:02 AM »
Incredible bangers for a woman her age but she has lost the fucking plot big time  klins
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 471


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:31:36 AM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 12:14:02 AM
Incredible bangers for a woman her age but she has lost the fucking plot big time  klins
SHE CAN LOSE THE PLOT ON MY DIAMOND CUTTER ANYTIME  :wanker:
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Online Online

Posts: 141


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:09:29 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on February 24, 2021, 12:12:54 PM
Everywhere you look now theres divisiveness.... even on COB 

Social media is rife with it ... two sides to two extremes of opinions. Even on LinkedIn which is normally a neutral and non controversial is having heated arguments between individuals who dont even know each other.

Begs the question if social media is a good thing or is it an effect of the lockdown and restrictions that people are just pointing the finger?

Not sure what the answer is but I do know its not healthy for society.

I get where ya coming from. I think the majority do. But I don't think it's as rife and integrated as you think, and if it was, is that such a bad thing. Being born in Teesside, I think we 'should' all have a balanced view of life, being born in the armpit of the UK should give you that. But it also gives you the insight and personal understanding of 'struggle'. We have all seen family, friends etc struggle in Teesside to make ends meet, but we never considered our skin colour as a defining factor. Imagine in the 70's, being born black and from Teesside, what chance? I don't like the agenda because it takes any consideration that if any 'white british' has an opposing or even non-valid view, they are supposed racists. Life and people are much more complicated than that. I have never tried to hurt anyone, although im not blind to know I have in my life, its the acceptance to know you have and learn from it and be mature. I am very much in the opinion, that 99% of Teessiders would never turn on someone and help them, regardless of race, sexuality or political beliefs, regardless of that belief being 'different'. Its about respect.
Logged
