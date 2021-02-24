Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 467







Posts: 9 467 Divisiveness is getting worse « on: February 24, 2021, 12:12:54 PM »



Social media is rife with it ... two sides to two extremes of opinions. Even on LinkedIn which is normally a neutral and non controversial is having heated arguments between individuals who dont even know each other.



Begs the question if social media is a good thing or is it an effect of the lockdown and restrictions that people are just pointing the finger?



Not sure what the answer is but I do know its not healthy for society. Everywhere you look now theres divisiveness.... even on COBSocial media is rife with it ... two sides to two extremes of opinions. Even on LinkedIn which is normally a neutral and non controversial is having heated arguments between individuals who dont even know each other.Begs the question if social media is a good thing or is it an effect of the lockdown and restrictions that people are just pointing the finger?Not sure what the answer is but I do know its not healthy for society. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 783





Posts: 44 783 Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #1 on: February 24, 2021, 12:28:54 PM » I certainly think lockdown boredom/stress has played a part.



We saw the worst of that on here last month. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 783





Posts: 44 783 Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #3 on: February 24, 2021, 12:32:50 PM » Brexit... more division



Lockdown or not... more division



Vaccine or not... more division









Country needs a Goldby style bulldozer Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 489





The ace face.





Posts: 24 489The ace face. Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #5 on: February 24, 2021, 12:48:31 PM » All this lockdown "stress" is a load of shite, we're slightly inconvenienced not in jail, people need to get a grip. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 489





The ace face.





Posts: 24 489The ace face. Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #7 on: February 24, 2021, 12:54:52 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on February 24, 2021, 12:50:18 PM Maybe stress wasnt quite the right word. Its definitely made people tetchier though

I agree people feel stressed, I'm just saying it's all in their heads the soft cunts.

( and no, I'm not stressed, just irritated by all the whinging.😄 I agree people feel stressed, I'm just saying it's all in their heads the soft cunts.( and no, I'm not stressed, just irritated by all the whinging.😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 317



Crabamity





Posts: 8 317Crabamity Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #10 on: February 24, 2021, 01:20:01 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 24, 2021, 12:48:31 PM All this lockdown "stress" is a load of shite, we're slightly inconvenienced not in jail, people need to get a grip.



You seemingly enjoy staying at home, so it's different for you. Others don't and need social contact and spending time outdoors. Not everyone is the same.



I couldn't have handled the UK lockdown. You seemingly enjoy staying at home, so it's different for you. Others don't and need social contact and spending time outdoors. Not everyone is the same.I couldn't have handled the UK lockdown. Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 370



Superstar





Posts: 10 370Superstar Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #11 on: February 24, 2021, 01:25:41 PM » The only lockdown Teesside has had is, no pubs and some shops are shut .

Everywhere is as busy as ever Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 489





The ace face.





Posts: 24 489The ace face. Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #12 on: February 24, 2021, 01:28:45 PM » Quote from: calamity on February 24, 2021, 01:20:01 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 24, 2021, 12:48:31 PM All this lockdown "stress" is a load of shite, we're slightly inconvenienced not in jail, people need to get a grip.



You seemingly enjoy staying at home, so it's different for you. Others don't and need social contact and spending time outdoors. Not everyone is the same.



I couldn't have handled the UK lockdown.

You seemingly enjoy staying at home, so it's different for you. Others don't and need social contact and spending time outdoors. Not everyone is the same.I couldn't have handled the UK lockdown.

I would prefer more movement of freedom but it's short term inconvenience for long term gains.The bigger worry is the next zoonotic pandemic disease we can't control or treat and I think there could be more. It helps if you're a lazy twat like me.😃I would prefer more movement of freedom but it's short term inconvenience for long term gains.The bigger worry is the next zoonotic pandemic disease we can't control or treat and I think there could be more. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 100





Posts: 100 Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #13 on: February 24, 2021, 01:59:16 PM » Quote from: Minge on February 24, 2021, 01:25:41 PM The only lockdown Teesside has had is, no pubs and some shops are shut .

Everywhere is as busy as ever



Same as where I live down south. The problem is, that the shops that are open are all constantly rammed because nowhere else to go.

Pretty much full on footy training sessions going on in the local park now. Cops dont give a fuck anymore Same as where I live down south. The problem is, that the shops that are open are all constantly rammed because nowhere else to go.Pretty much full on footy training sessions going on in the local park now. Cops dont give a fuck anymore Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 444





Posts: 2 444 Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #14 on: February 24, 2021, 02:39:05 PM » Covid boredom is definitely not helping but biggest thing is that there seems to be a new level of almost religious belief that you can say what you want if you think you're in the right. Forget debate, it's black or white, grey doesn't exist.



Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 649







Posts: 15 649 Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #15 on: February 24, 2021, 04:18:42 PM » Porn is still quite helpful though. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 370



Superstar





Posts: 10 370Superstar Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #16 on: February 24, 2021, 05:28:20 PM »



Some cunt will deffo grass you for that, expect a raid CHRIST !!!!!!!!!!!, itchy just typed the 'b' word.Some cunt will deffo grass you for that, expect a raid Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 444





Posts: 2 444 Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #17 on: February 24, 2021, 05:40:20 PM » Quote from: Minge on February 24, 2021, 05:28:20 PM



Some cunt will deffo grass you for that, expect a raid

CHRIST !!!!!!!!!!!, itchy just typed the 'b' word.Some cunt will deffo grass you for that, expect a raid

No grassing needed, pretty sure it will already have set their monitoring alarm off



Mind you not sure who theyll raid, cant remember who I am on here No grassing needed, pretty sure it will already have set their monitoring alarm offMind you not sure who theyll raid, cant remember who I am on here Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 316





Posts: 14 316 Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #18 on: February 24, 2021, 05:49:29 PM » Quote from: Minge on February 24, 2021, 05:28:20 PM



Some cunt will deffo grass you for that, expect a raid

CHRIST !!!!!!!!!!!, itchy just typed the 'b' word.Some cunt will deffo grass you for that, expect a raid



I couldnt imagine a family with young kids stuck in a flat or a two up two down with no garden having to endure three lockdowns. Fucking mental BoredomI couldnt imagine a family with young kids stuck in a flat or a two up two down with no garden having to endure three lockdowns. Fucking mental Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 370



Superstar





Posts: 10 370Superstar Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:00:16 AM »



Mint Talking of tellytubbies , have you seen the nipples on Toyahs recent YouTube vidsMint Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 319





Posts: 319 Re: Divisiveness is getting worse « Reply #23 on: Today at 12:14:02 AM » Incredible bangers for a woman her age but she has lost the fucking plot big time Logged