Jimmy Cooper
|
All this lockdown "stress" is a load of shite, we're slightly inconvenienced not in jail, people need to get a grip.
You seemingly enjoy staying at home, so it's different for you. Others don't and need social contact and spending time outdoors. Not everyone is the same.
I couldn't have handled the UK lockdown.
It helps if you're a lazy twat like me.😃
I would prefer more movement of freedom but it's short term inconvenience for long term gains.The bigger worry is the next zoonotic pandemic disease we can't control or treat and I think there could be more.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Uncle Marbles
|
The only lockdown Teesside has had is, no pubs and some shops are shut .
Everywhere is as busy as ever
Same as where I live down south. The problem is, that the shops that are open are all constantly rammed because nowhere else to go.
Pretty much full on footy training sessions going on in the local park now. Cops dont give a fuck anymore
Minge
|
Porn is still quite helpful though.
Pornhub
Xnxx
Xvideos
Youporn
Grinder
Which is your preferred home my friend
CLEM FANDANGO
|
https://us.teletubbies.com
MrPorkandbean
|
Everywhere you look now theres divisiveness.... even on COB
Social media is rife with it ... two sides to two extremes of opinions. Even on LinkedIn which is normally a neutral and non controversial is having heated arguments between individuals who dont even know each other.
Begs the question if social media is a good thing or is it an effect of the lockdown and restrictions that people are just pointing the finger?
Not sure what the answer is but I do know its not healthy for society.
I get where ya coming from. I think the majority do. But I don't think it's as rife and integrated as you think, and if it was, is that such a bad thing. Being born in Teesside, I think we 'should' all have a balanced view of life, being born in the armpit of the UK should give you that. But it also gives you the insight and personal understanding of 'struggle'. We have all seen family, friends etc struggle in Teesside to make ends meet, but we never considered our skin colour as a defining factor. Imagine in the 70's, being born black and from Teesside, what chance? I don't like the agenda because it takes any consideration that if any 'white british' has an opposing or even non-valid view, they are supposed racists. Life and people are much more complicated than that. I have never tried to hurt anyone, although im not blind to know I have in my life, its the acceptance to know you have and learn from it and be mature. I am very much in the opinion, that 99% of Teessiders would never turn on someone and help them, regardless of race, sexuality or political beliefs, regardless of that belief being 'different'. Its about respect.
