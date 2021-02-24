Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2021, 06:56:51 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Get Randolph back  (Read 301 times)
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 745


View Profile
« on: February 24, 2021, 11:16:15 AM »
He must regret leaving to sit in WH reserves and  going nowhere.
A cheeky 1 million bid ?

Cant wait for the current keeper to do one.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 737


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 24, 2021, 11:32:21 AM »
 Oils not afford him - salary wise he is way above what we could pay
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 398

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 24, 2021, 01:36:17 PM »
A loan deal would work out good for both parties
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 686



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 24, 2021, 04:28:58 PM »
He is a good keeper.

 jc

Much better than "no hands no saves" Sweatynelly.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 818



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:23:58 PM »
No chance he comes back here after what happened between the Club, himself & his ex missus.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 686



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:44:53 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 02:23:58 PM
No chance he comes back here after what happened between the Club, himself & his ex missus.

Was she the one with the bum?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
HuTcHyBoRo

Online Online

Posts: 6


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:48:42 PM »
Yes he was a quality goalkeeper for us, it's a shame we can't get him back.

Saying that he did play against Manchester City on Saturday.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 