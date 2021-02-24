Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 28, 2021, 06:56:51 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Get Randolph back
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Get Randolph back (Read 301 times)
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 745
Get Randolph back
«
on:
February 24, 2021, 11:16:15 AM »
He must regret leaving to sit in WH reserves and going nowhere.
A cheeky 1 million bid ?
Cant wait for the current keeper to do one.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 737
Re: Get Randolph back
«
Reply #1 on:
February 24, 2021, 11:32:21 AM »
Oils not afford him - salary wise he is way above what we could pay
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 398
Superstar
Re: Get Randolph back
«
Reply #2 on:
February 24, 2021, 01:36:17 PM »
A loan deal would work out good for both parties
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 686
Re: Get Randolph back
«
Reply #3 on:
February 24, 2021, 04:28:58 PM »
He is a good keeper.
Much better than "no hands no saves" Sweatynelly.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 818
Re: Get Randolph back
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:23:58 PM »
No chance he comes back here after what happened between the Club, himself & his ex missus.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 686
Re: Get Randolph back
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:44:53 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Today
at 02:23:58 PM
No chance he comes back here after what happened between the Club, himself & his ex missus.
Was she the one with the bum?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 6
Re: Get Randolph back
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:48:42 PM »
Yes he was a quality goalkeeper for us, it's a shame we can't get him back.
Saying that he did play against Manchester City on Saturday.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...