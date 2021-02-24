Welcome,
February 24, 2021, 11:32:59 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
Get Randolph back
Author
Topic: Get Randolph back (Read 14 times)
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 733
Get Randolph back
«
on:
Today
at 11:16:15 AM »
He must regret leaving to sit in WH reserves and going nowhere.
A cheeky 1 million bid ?
Cant wait for the current keeper to do one.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 726
Re: Get Randolph back
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:32:21 AM »
Oils not afford him - salary wise he is way above what we could pay
Logged
