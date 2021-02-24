Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2021, 11:32:59 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Get Randolph back  (Read 14 times)
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 733


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:16:15 AM »
He must regret leaving to sit in WH reserves and  going nowhere.
A cheeky 1 million bid ?

Cant wait for the current keeper to do one.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 726


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:32:21 AM »
 Oils not afford him - salary wise he is way above what we could pay
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 