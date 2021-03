calamity

Online



Posts: 8 328



Crabamity





Posts: 8 328Crabamity

Re: Who is getting the Celtic job? « Reply #17 on: Today at 11:12:41 AM » Weird up at Celtic. They didn't spend money when Rangers were down in the doldrums, which is fair enough since the league is wank and they won it at a canter anyway. Now that Rangers are "back" they still don't really spend money, and they can't get away with it.



There is also something wrong with either the management/coaching or the attitude. They shouldn't be dropping the points they are, they seem to have a few players who don't want to be there and that is massively affecting them.



I don't really care who wins up there, I just cannot bear the thought of seeing rat-faced Gerrard celebrating a title though, he's an odious bellend.