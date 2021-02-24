Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 28, 2021, 06:56:45 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who is getting the Celtic job?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Who is getting the Celtic job? (Read 444 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 464
Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
on:
February 24, 2021, 11:06:56 AM »
Don't really care about Scottish football that much but always enjoy the old firm imploding. Be funny if Lampard got it but can't see it, probably find some German I would imagine.
Logged
The_Duffers_Ghost
Offline
Posts: 127
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #1 on:
February 25, 2021, 11:36:43 AM »
Nobody is going to want it now as the free title win is no longer guaranteed. Rangers are back.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 110
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #2 on:
February 26, 2021, 06:27:18 AM »
Talk of Sean Dyche in the papers..... He'll be on some wedge I would guess at Burnley....... strange voice but a fucking good manager due to whats he's done with the Clarets...
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 464
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #3 on:
February 26, 2021, 09:03:39 AM »
Dyche could be a runner, he must know theres only so long he can work those miracles at Burnley but cant see any big English clubs giving him a job, which is a shame really as hes a very good manager, even if he does hate us
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 513
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #4 on:
February 26, 2021, 09:21:42 AM »
EDDIE THE SMARMY CUNT HOWE HE GETS MENTIONED ALSO
Logged
martonmick
Online
Posts: 224
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #5 on:
February 26, 2021, 11:59:24 PM »
Pity LIDDLE is no longer on here-his best mate knows Scott Brown so he would tell us that he had a bag on it
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 110
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:54:31 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 26, 2021, 09:21:42 AM
EDDIE THE SMARMY CUNT HOWE HE GETS MENTIONED ALSO
Not 100% about this monkey but I've heard whispers...Howes in line for the Palace job at the end of the season when woy is expected to call it a day...
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 110
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:55:22 AM »
Quote from: martonmick on February 26, 2021, 11:59:24 PM
Pity LIDDLE is no longer on here-his best mate knows Scott Brown so he would tell us that he had a bag on it
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 818
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:37:48 PM »
Half of Mrs Andrews' family live in Glasgow. They reckon they're getting Rafa Benitez or Roberto Martinez.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 353
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:55:22 PM »
Is that the Rangers half
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 818
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:19:19 PM »
No, they're all Celtic.
The Mrs has been wearing a Boro shirt for going on eleven years now. She is Officially one of us.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 353
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:26:00 PM »
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 464
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 04:19:57 PM »
Rafa might be a shout guess he still lives in Scouse land so not far to Glasgow
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 513
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:34:19 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 04:19:57 PM
Rafa might be a shout guess he still lives in Scouse land so not far to Glasgow
MAYBE HE HAS PROPERTY IN NEWCASTLE ALSO
Logged
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 6
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:45:32 PM »
I don't think many people will go there as the football up there is rather amateurish.... Scottish football is really bad.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...