Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 463





Posts: 2 463 Who is getting the Celtic job? « on: February 24, 2021, 11:06:56 AM » Don't really care about Scottish football that much but always enjoy the old firm imploding. Be funny if Lampard got it but can't see it, probably find some German I would imagine. Logged

headset

Posts: 1 110





Posts: 1 110 Re: Who is getting the Celtic job? « Reply #2 on: February 26, 2021, 06:27:18 AM » Talk of Sean Dyche in the papers..... He'll be on some wedge I would guess at Burnley....... strange voice but a fucking good manager due to whats he's done with the Clarets... Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 463





Posts: 2 463 Re: Who is getting the Celtic job? « Reply #3 on: February 26, 2021, 09:03:39 AM » Dyche could be a runner, he must know theres only so long he can work those miracles at Burnley but cant see any big English clubs giving him a job, which is a shame really as hes a very good manager, even if he does hate us Logged

martonmick

Posts: 224





Posts: 224 Re: Who is getting the Celtic job? « Reply #5 on: February 26, 2021, 11:59:24 PM » Pity LIDDLE is no longer on here-his best mate knows Scott Brown so he would tell us that he had a bag on it Logged