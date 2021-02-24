Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2021, 03:34:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Who is getting the Celtic job?  (Read 367 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 463


View Profile
« on: February 24, 2021, 11:06:56 AM »
Don't really care about Scottish football that much but always enjoy the old firm imploding.  Be funny if Lampard got it but can't see it, probably find some German I would imagine.
Logged
The_Duffers_Ghost
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 127


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 25, 2021, 11:36:43 AM »
Nobody is going to want it now as the free title win is no longer guaranteed.   Rangers are back.   :homer:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 26, 2021, 06:27:18 AM »
Talk of Sean Dyche in the papers..... He'll be on some wedge I would guess at Burnley....... strange voice but a fucking good manager due to whats he's done with the Clarets...
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 463


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 26, 2021, 09:03:39 AM »
Dyche could be a runner, he must know theres only so long he can work those miracles at Burnley but cant see any big English clubs giving him a job, which is a shame really as hes a very good manager, even if he does hate us
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 506


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 26, 2021, 09:21:42 AM »
EDDIE THE SMARMY CUNT HOWE HE GETS MENTIONED ALSO
Logged
martonmick
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 224


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 26, 2021, 11:59:24 PM »
Pity LIDDLE is no longer on here-his best mate knows Scott Brown so he would tell us that he had a bag on it
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:54:31 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 26, 2021, 09:21:42 AM
EDDIE THE SMARMY CUNT HOWE HE GETS MENTIONED ALSO

Not 100% about this monkey but I've heard whispers...Howes in line for the Palace job at the end of the season when woy is expected to call it a day... :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:55:22 AM »
Quote from: martonmick on February 26, 2021, 11:59:24 PM
Pity LIDDLE is no longer on here-his best mate knows Scott Brown so he would tell us that he had a bag on it


 
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 818



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:37:48 PM »
Half of Mrs Andrews' family live in Glasgow. They reckon they're getting Rafa Benitez or Roberto Martinez.


        rava
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 352


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:55:22 PM »
Is that the Rangers half
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 818



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:19:19 PM »
monkey    monkey    rava



No, they're all Celtic.


The Mrs has been wearing a Boro shirt for going on eleven years now. She is Officially one of us.


:like:    :mido:    :bc:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 352


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:26:00 PM »
 :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 