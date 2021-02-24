Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Who is getting the Celtic job?
Don't really care about Scottish football that much but always enjoy the old firm imploding.  Be funny if Lampard got it but can't see it, probably find some German I would imagine.
Nobody is going to want it now as the free title win is no longer guaranteed.   Rangers are back.   :homer:
Talk of Sean Dyche in the papers..... He'll be on some wedge I would guess at Burnley....... strange voice but a fucking good manager due to whats he's done with the Clarets...
Dyche could be a runner, he must know theres only so long he can work those miracles at Burnley but cant see any big English clubs giving him a job, which is a shame really as hes a very good manager, even if he does hate us
EDDIE THE SMARMY CUNT HOWE HE GETS MENTIONED ALSO
