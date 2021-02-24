Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 26, 2021, 06:45:12 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who is getting the Celtic job?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Who is getting the Celtic job? (Read 167 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 444
Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
on:
February 24, 2021, 11:06:56 AM »
Don't really care about Scottish football that much but always enjoy the old firm imploding. Be funny if Lampard got it but can't see it, probably find some German I would imagine.
Logged
The_Duffers_Ghost
Offline
Posts: 127
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:36:43 AM »
Nobody is going to want it now as the free title win is no longer guaranteed. Rangers are back.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 089
Re: Who is getting the Celtic job?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:27:18 AM »
Talk of Sean Dyche in the papers..... He'll be on some wedge I would guess at Burnley....... strange voice but a fucking good manager due to whats he's done with the Clarets...
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...