February 24, 2021, 11:32:54 AM
Author Topic: Who is getting the Celtic job?  (Read 16 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 11:06:56 AM »
Don't really care about Scottish football that much but always enjoy the old firm imploding.  Be funny if Lampard got it but can't see it, probably find some German I would imagine.
