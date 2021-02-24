kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 731





Posts: 2 731

Know what I do « on: Today at 01:35:52 AM » Bin this shit goalie.

Defensive pairing of Hall & Fry.

Defensive mf McNair

Morsey & Howson (with strict instructions to keep it on the deck)

Front 2 Watmore & Laing (if flechter is out)

All others as is.