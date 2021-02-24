Welcome,
February 24, 2021, 08:44:52 AM
Know what I do
Author
Topic: Know what I do (Read 89 times)
kippers
Posts: 2 731
Know what I do
Today
at 01:35:52 AM »
Bin this shit goalie.
Defensive pairing of Hall & Fry.
Defensive mf McNair
Morsey & Howson (with strict instructions to keep it on the deck)
Front 2 Watmore & Laing (if flechter is out)
All others as is.
Minge
Posts: 10 343
Superstar
Re: Know what I do
Today
at 07:43:36 AM »
Howson is the problem , bin the shite.
Simple as that
