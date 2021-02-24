Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Akpom  (Read 139 times)
Gingerpig
« on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 PM »
Hate to put the boot into him, but he is close to the WORST boro signing  i have seen , is on a par with the Kris Boyds of this world  who take cash & go through the motions , i see now why he was in Greece as a player , not al lot worse than Britt ....but they are both sadly going through the motions.


We saw how a proper 9 works & plays tonight , he did everyhing ours can't be arsed to do ,  a typical Warnock type , but  can we afford him?
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:13:57 AM »
Reserve team centre forward at best.
