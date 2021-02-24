Gingerpig

Akpom « on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 PM » Hate to put the boot into him, but he is close to the WORST boro signing i have seen , is on a par with the Kris Boyds of this world who take cash & go through the motions , i see now why he was in Greece as a player , not al lot worse than Britt ....but they are both sadly going through the motions.





We saw how a proper 9 works & plays tonight , he did everyhing ours can't be arsed to do , a typical Warnock type , but can we afford him?