Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 24, 2021, 11:32:48 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Akpom
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Akpom (Read 139 times)
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 836
Akpom
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:00:42 PM »
Hate to put the boot into him, but he is close to the WORST boro signing i have seen , is on a par with the Kris Boyds of this world who take cash & go through the motions , i see now why he was in Greece as a player , not al lot worse than Britt ....but they are both sadly going through the motions.
We saw how a proper 9 works & plays tonight , he did everyhing ours can't be arsed to do , a typical Warnock type , but can we afford him?
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 733
Re: Akpom
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:13:57 AM »
Reserve team centre forward at best.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...