Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 686





Posts: 1 686 Tiger Woods « on: Yesterday at 09:03:44 PM » Multiple injuries to leg after rolling car in California. Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 343



Superstar





Posts: 10 343Superstar Re: Tiger Woods « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:06:14 PM » Got form for drink driving Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 297





Posts: 14 297 Re: Tiger Woods « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:51:54 PM » You putt some effort into that Doom Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 736





Posts: 44 736 Re: Tiger Woods « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:01:28 PM » Im sure he can iron it out.









Sorry. Im shit at this. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 079





Posts: 1 079 Re: Tiger Woods « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:07:22 PM » Driving was never his strong point!..... Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 451





The ace face.





Posts: 24 451The ace face. Re: Tiger Woods « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:23:14 PM » Nowt will happen, he's got the wedge to sort it. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 90





Posts: 90 Re: Tiger Woods « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:28:40 PM » some of the comments on this thread are par for the course Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 451





The ace face.





Posts: 24 451The ace face. Re: Tiger Woods « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:34:09 PM » Wonder if he was getting sucked off by a waitress,

(That's not a golf reference.) Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Block21

Offline



Posts: 876





Posts: 876 Re: Tiger Woods « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:37:46 PM » probably had a few sherbets down the old club





He must of been driving a fairway to get in such a crash, I wonder what he had for his teeprobably had a few sherbets down the old club Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 449







Posts: 9 449 Re: Tiger Woods « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:26:10 PM » Both legs amputated... according to unconfirmed reports



Some saying he's brown bread Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 358







Posts: 16 358 Re: Tiger Woods « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:39:57 PM » Ive seen a picture of the car and the front end is obliterated, either by the impact or fire service or a mixture of the two. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 333







Posts: 4 333 Re: Tiger Woods « Reply #23 on: Today at 01:30:34 AM » Aww, seems harsh now. He is supposed to be alright is Tiger. Often other golfers refer to him as being the best company on the tour Logged