Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2021, 01:16:47 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tiger Woods  (Read 354 times)
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 686


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:03:44 PM »
Multiple injuries to leg after rolling car in California.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 340

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:06:14 PM »
Got form for drink driving  klins
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 686


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:07:35 PM »
No other vehicle involved.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 358



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:11:05 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 09:07:35 PM
No other vehicle involved.

Any golf clubs involved this time?
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 332



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:23:56 PM »
Probable blame it on his driver
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 44 736


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:27:01 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:23:56 PM
Probable blame it on his driver

Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 297


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:51:54 PM »
You putt some effort into that Doom coat
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 630



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:58:45 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:23:56 PM
Probable blame it on his driver

 jc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 44 736


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:01:28 PM »
Im sure he can iron it out.




Sorry. Im shit at this.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 078


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:07:22 PM »
Driving was never his strong point!..... :chrisk:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 643


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:08:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:01:28 PM
Im sure he can iron it out.




Sorry. Im shit at this.

Why you so bad at this Cap? Asking fore a friend.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 630



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:13:14 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:23:56 PM
Probable blame it on his driver

I blame the woods.

 :pope2:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 078


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:15:43 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 10:08:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:01:28 PM
Im sure he can iron it out.




Sorry. Im shit at this.

Why you so bad at this Cap? Asking fore a friend.

He will 'putt' you in your place if you carry on like that.....
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 451


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:23:14 PM »
Nowt will happen, he's got the wedge to sort it.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Uncle Marbles
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 90


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:28:40 PM »
some of the comments on this thread are par for the course
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 451


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:34:09 PM »
Wonder if he was getting sucked off by a  waitress,
(That's not a golf reference.)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 876


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:37:46 PM »
He must of been driving a fairway to get in such a crash, I wonder what he had for his tee  :ponce: probably had a few sherbets down the old club  :ponce:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 358



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:47:11 PM »
Apparently its bloody serious. Just him involved
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 449



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:26:10 PM »
Both legs amputated... according to unconfirmed reports

Some saying he's brown bread
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 358



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:39:57 PM »
Ive seen a picture of the car and the front end is obliterated, either by the impact or fire service or a mixture of the two.  :unlike:
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 876


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:42:09 PM »
Let's hope he's okay  :ponce:
Logged
The_Duffers_Ghost
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 121


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:46:22 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:26:10 PM
Both legs amputated... according to unconfirmed reports

Some saying he's brown bread

Him being an ampuTEE would be career ending.   The car certainly ended up in the rough.

 Let's hope he is fine.
Logged
Uncle Marbles
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 90


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:01:45 AM »
Quote from: The_Duffers_Ghost on Yesterday at 11:46:22 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:26:10 PM
Both legs amputated... according to unconfirmed reports

Some saying he's brown bread

Him being an ampuTEE would be career ending.   The car certainly ended up in the rough.

 Let's hope he is fine.

That would be one hell of a handicap he would be playing off
 lost
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 