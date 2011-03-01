Welcome,
February 23, 2021, 10:54:41 PM
Tiger Woods
Author
Topic: Tiger Woods (Read 244 times)
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 686
Tiger Woods
«
on:
Today
at 09:03:44 PM
Multiple injuries to leg after rolling car in California.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 340
Superstar
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:06:14 PM
Got form for drink driving
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 686
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:07:35 PM
No other vehicle involved.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 357
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:11:05 PM
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on
Today
at 09:07:35 PM
No other vehicle involved.
Any golf clubs involved this time?
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 332
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:23:56 PM
Probable blame it on his driver
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 736
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:27:01 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 09:23:56 PM
Probable blame it on his driver
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 297
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:51:54 PM
You putt some effort into that Doom
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 630
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:58:45 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 09:23:56 PM
Probable blame it on his driver
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 736
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:01:28 PM
Im sure he can iron it out.
Sorry. Im shit at this.
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 078
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:07:22 PM
Driving was never his strong point!.....
Online
Posts: 11 643
Bugger.
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:08:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:01:28 PM
Im sure he can iron it out.
Sorry. Im shit at this.
Why you so bad at this Cap? Asking fore a friend.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 630
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:13:14 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 09:23:56 PM
Probable blame it on his driver
I blame the woods.
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 078
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:15:43 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 10:08:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:01:28 PM
Im sure he can iron it out.
Sorry. Im shit at this.
Why you so bad at this Cap? Asking fore a friend.
He will 'putt' you in your place if you carry on like that.....
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 451
The ace face.
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:23:14 PM
Nowt will happen, he's got the wedge to sort it.
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 89
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:28:40 PM
some of the comments on this thread are par for the course
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 451
The ace face.
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:34:09 PM
Wonder if he was getting sucked off by a waitress,
(That's not a golf reference.)
Block21
Online
Posts: 875
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 10:37:46 PM
He must of been driving a fairway to get in such a crash, I wonder what he had for his tee
probably had a few sherbets down the old club
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 357
Re: Tiger Woods
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 10:47:11 PM
Apparently its bloody serious. Just him involved
Loading...