February 23, 2021, 10:54:35 PM
Author Topic: Tiger Woods  (Read 243 times)
Tom_Trinder
« on: Today at 09:03:44 PM »
Multiple injuries to leg after rolling car in California.
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:06:14 PM »
Got form for drink driving  klins
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:07:35 PM »
No other vehicle involved.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:11:05 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Today at 09:07:35 PM
No other vehicle involved.

Any golf clubs involved this time?
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:23:56 PM »
Probable blame it on his driver
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:27:01 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:23:56 PM
Probable blame it on his driver

Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:51:54 PM »
You putt some effort into that Doom coat
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:58:45 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:23:56 PM
Probable blame it on his driver

 jc
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:01:28 PM »
Im sure he can iron it out.




Sorry. Im shit at this.
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:07:22 PM »
Driving was never his strong point!..... :chrisk:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:08:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:01:28 PM
Im sure he can iron it out.




Sorry. Im shit at this.

Why you so bad at this Cap? Asking fore a friend.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:13:14 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:23:56 PM
Probable blame it on his driver

I blame the woods.

 :pope2:
headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:15:43 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 10:08:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:01:28 PM
Im sure he can iron it out.




Sorry. Im shit at this.

Why you so bad at this Cap? Asking fore a friend.

He will 'putt' you in your place if you carry on like that.....
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:23:14 PM »
Nowt will happen, he's got the wedge to sort it.
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:28:40 PM »
some of the comments on this thread are par for the course
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:34:09 PM »
Wonder if he was getting sucked off by a  waitress,
(That's not a golf reference.)
Block21
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:37:46 PM »
He must of been driving a fairway to get in such a crash, I wonder what he had for his tee  :ponce: probably had a few sherbets down the old club  :ponce:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:47:11 PM »
Apparently its bloody serious. Just him involved
