February 24, 2021, 01:16:35 AM
Author Topic: Maths question  (Read 198 times)
Flar
« on: Yesterday at 08:42:32 PM »
After the big cull we only have 300 members yet over 600 people have read Bernies apology thread!?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:43:20 PM »
Guests, unregistered.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:45:38 PM »
Nosey Twatterati and Fannies from OTR.

El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:50:16 PM »
I read it twice  lost
SmogOnTour
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:52:41 PM »
Does the board only count views from unique IPs, or register a view every time someone opens the thread even if they've read it previously?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:52:58 PM »
El Cap read it twice.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:53:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:50:16 PM
I read it twice  lost

For each account. 

 

Must take some time that.
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:05:19 PM »
But that doesnt account for the other 60 views.




Questions to be asked...
The_Duffers_Ghost
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 PM »
The board should really be behind a login to view any thread. 
