February 24, 2021, 01:16:35 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Maths question
Author
Topic: Maths question (Read 198 times)
Flar
Posts: 5 581
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Maths question
Yesterday
at 08:42:32 PM
After the big cull we only have 300 members yet over 600 people have read Bernies apology thread!?
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 643
Bugger.
Re: Maths question
Yesterday
at 08:43:20 PM
Guests, unregistered.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 630
Re: Maths question
Yesterday
at 08:45:38 PM
Nosey Twatterati and Fannies from OTR.
El Capitan
Posts: 44 736
Re: Maths question
Yesterday
at 08:50:16 PM
I read it twice
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 820
Re: Maths question
Yesterday
at 08:52:41 PM
Does the board only count views from unique IPs, or register a view every time someone opens the thread even if they've read it previously?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 643
Bugger.
Re: Maths question
Yesterday
at 08:52:58 PM
El Cap read it twice.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 630
Re: Maths question
Yesterday
at 08:53:22 PM
I read it twice
For each account.
Must take some time that.
El Capitan
Posts: 44 736
Re: Maths question
Yesterday
at 09:05:19 PM
But that doesnt account for the other 60 views.
Questions to be asked...
The_Duffers_Ghost
Posts: 121
Re: Maths question
Yesterday
at 11:49:26 PM
The board should really be behind a login to view any thread.
