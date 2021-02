barwickred

Anyone on here with him? My son canít get logged on and heís kicked me off his discord account so canít ask him if thereís any issues.

Dosnt sound good , why did he kick you off discord

Just be thankful you canít watch the game

Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:45:49 PM

Just be thankful you canít watch the game

He kicked me off as Iíd private messaged him asking why my son couldnít get on his discord account. He spat his dummy out and blocked me.

He kicked me off as Iíd private messaged him asking why my son couldnít get on his discord account. He spat his dummy out and blocked me.

Apparently he doesnít like receiving private messages.

He will of turned you off . Youíll probably get back on after tonightís football games .

Whatís his service like in general, when live games arnt being aired ?

Is he worth sticking with



Whatís his service like in general, when live games arnt being aired ?

Is he worth sticking with Logged

Iíve moved anyway gone to another provider that my mate recommended with better support. My son still has a few month left to run of his sub as he bought his after me.

New provider is ok. Everything working well at the minute. Donít need VPN with this provider either although this may change soon.



New provider is ok. Everything working well at the minute. Donít need VPN with this provider either although this may change soon.

