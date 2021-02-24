Welcome,
February 24, 2021, 08:44:42 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Jimbo iptv
Author
Topic: Jimbo iptv (Read 262 times)
barwickred
Jimbo iptv
Yesterday
at 08:17:43 PM »
Anyone on here with him? My son cant get logged on and hes kicked me off his discord account so cant ask him if theres any issues.
Yesterday
at 08:31:31 PM by barwickred
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Minge
Superstar
Re: Jimbo iptv
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:35:15 PM »
Dosnt sound good , why did he kick you off discord
Teesside Tammy
Re: Jimbo iptv
Yesterday
at 08:40:31 PM »
IPTV IS ILLEGAL..... NEEDS TO STOP USING IT ASAP
Minge
Superstar
Re: Jimbo iptv
Yesterday
at 08:45:49 PM »
Just be thankful you cant watch the game
barwickred
Re: Jimbo iptv
Yesterday
at 08:48:26 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:45:49 PM
Just be thankful you cant watch the game
He kicked me off as Id private messaged him asking why my son couldnt get on his discord account. He spat his dummy out and blocked me.
Apparently he doesnt like receiving private messages.
Yesterday
at 08:52:22 PM by barwickred
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
barwickred
Re: Jimbo iptv
Yesterday
at 08:49:23 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on
Yesterday
at 08:40:31 PM
IPTV IS ILLEGAL..... NEEDS TO STOP USING IT ASAP
Cheers for the advice, Ill tell him
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Minge
Superstar
Re: Jimbo iptv
Yesterday
at 09:01:15 PM »
He will of turned you off . Youll probably get back on after tonights football games .
Whats his service like in general, when live games arnt being aired ?
Is he worth sticking with
barwickred
Re: Jimbo iptv
Yesterday
at 09:06:57 PM »
Ive moved anyway gone to another provider that my mate recommended with better support. My son still has a few month left to run of his sub as he bought his after me.
New provider is ok. Everything working well at the minute. Dont need VPN with this provider either although this may change soon.
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
The_Duffers_Ghost
Re: Jimbo iptv
Yesterday
at 11:48:23 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on
Yesterday
at 08:40:31 PM
IPTV IS ILLEGAL..... NEEDS TO STOP USING IT ASAP
Especially when Juliet Bravo is snooping around the forum.
Minge
Superstar
Re: Jimbo iptv
Today
at 07:36:23 AM »
No vpn for watching live football :what
