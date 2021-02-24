barwickred

Jimbo iptv « on: Yesterday at 08:17:43 PM » Anyone on here with him? My son cant get logged on and hes kicked me off his discord account so cant ask him if theres any issues.

Re: Jimbo iptv « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:35:15 PM » Dosnt sound good , why did he kick you off discord

Re: Jimbo iptv « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:45:49 PM » Just be thankful you cant watch the game

barwickred

Re: Jimbo iptv « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:48:26 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:45:49 PM

Just be thankful you cant watch the game

He kicked me off as Id private messaged him asking why my son couldnt get on his discord account. He spat his dummy out and blocked me.

He kicked me off as Id private messaged him asking why my son couldnt get on his discord account. He spat his dummy out and blocked me.

Apparently he doesnt like receiving private messages.

Re: Jimbo iptv « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:01:15 PM » He will of turned you off . Youll probably get back on after tonights football games .



Whats his service like in general, when live games arnt being aired ?

Is he worth sticking with



Whats his service like in general, when live games arnt being aired ?

Is he worth sticking with Logged

barwickred

Posts: 353 Re: Jimbo iptv « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:06:57 PM » Ive moved anyway gone to another provider that my mate recommended with better support. My son still has a few month left to run of his sub as he bought his after me.



New provider is ok. Everything working well at the minute. Dont need VPN with this provider either although this may change soon.

Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.