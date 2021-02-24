Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2021, 01:16:29 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Jimbo iptv  (Read 217 times)
barwickred
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 353


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:17:43 PM »
Anyone on here with him? My son cant get logged on and hes kicked me off his discord account so cant ask him if theres any issues.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:31:31 PM by barwickred » Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 340

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:35:15 PM »
Dosnt sound good , why did he kick you off discord
Logged
Teesside Tammy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 861


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:40:31 PM »
IPTV IS ILLEGAL..... NEEDS TO STOP USING IT ASAP
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 340

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:45:49 PM »
Just be thankful you cant watch the game 
Logged
barwickred
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 353


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:48:26 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:45:49 PM
Just be thankful you cant watch the game  

He kicked me off as Id private messaged him asking why my son couldnt get on his discord account. He spat his dummy out and blocked me.
Apparently he doesnt like receiving private messages.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:52:22 PM by barwickred » Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
barwickred
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 353


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:49:23 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Yesterday at 08:40:31 PM
IPTV IS ILLEGAL..... NEEDS TO STOP USING IT ASAP

Cheers for the advice, Ill tell him :nige:
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 340

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:01:15 PM »
He will of turned you off . Youll probably get back on after tonights football games .

Whats his service like in general, when live games arnt being aired ?
Is he worth sticking with
Logged
barwickred
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 353


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:06:57 PM »
Ive moved anyway gone to another provider that my mate recommended with better support. My son still has a few month left to run of his sub as he bought his after me.

New provider is ok. Everything working well at the minute. Dont need VPN with this provider either although this may change soon.
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
The_Duffers_Ghost
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 121


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:48:23 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Yesterday at 08:40:31 PM
IPTV IS ILLEGAL..... NEEDS TO STOP USING IT ASAP

Especially when Juliet Bravo is snooping around the forum.   mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 