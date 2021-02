barwickred

Offline



Posts: 353





Posts: 353

Re: Jimbo iptv « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:06:57 PM » Iíve moved anyway gone to another provider that my mate recommended with better support. My son still has a few month left to run of his sub as he bought his after me.



New provider is ok. Everything working well at the minute. Donít need VPN with this provider either although this may change soon.