barwickred

Offline



Posts: 353





Posts: 353

Re: Jimbo iptv « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:06:57 PM » Ive moved anyway gone to another provider that my mate recommended with better support. My son still has a few month left to run of his sub as he bought his after me.



New provider is ok. Everything working well at the minute. Dont need VPN with this provider either although this may change soon.

