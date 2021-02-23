Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IND v ENG 3rd Test
El Capitan
February 23, 2021, 05:31:54 PM
Day / night test so 9am start UK time  :like:


Got to play Jimmy with the pink ball under lights.

Bairstow to come in at 3. Moeen has gone home, so either bring Bess back or play the extra seamer and use Root more

My XI:

Sibley
Crawley
Bairstow
Root
Stokes
Pope
Foakes
Woakes
Archer
Anderson
Leach
Uncle Marbles
Reply #1 on: February 23, 2021, 06:16:14 PM
I shall be watching that
 :like:
Seems to be...Win the toss win the game so far.
 
 
Robbso
Reply #2 on: February 23, 2021, 06:47:40 PM
Better suited to seam bowlers, day night match under lights, pink ball should swing.
headset
Reply #3 on: February 23, 2021, 07:00:10 PM
Looking forward to it me...Not sure how it will pan out. Other than whoever wins will again win big,,, :like:
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


Reply #4 on: February 23, 2021, 08:16:08 PM
Is archer fit to play?
Uncle Marbles
Reply #5 on: February 24, 2021, 10:01:46 AM
Yes, Archer is fit.

Won the toss...c'mon on England.
Uncle Marbles
Reply #6 on: February 24, 2021, 12:51:08 PM
FFS England
 souey
Worse than the fucking Boro
El Capitan
Reply #7 on: February 24, 2021, 04:52:37 PM
Well I correctly predicted wed play the extra seamer  :pope2:




Which looks like a shocking decision 
headset
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:56:06 AM
Well my forecast looks to be on the button....i only wish it was England that had a brilliant 1st day like the Indians had........It's going to take a special 2nd batting innings to even get a draw out of this......never mind a win.........unless we knock them over cheap early on today..........1st hour today going to be massive here,,,,
El Capitan
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:57:46 AM
Game on!

Limit them to a lead below 50 and we have a chance.




Another joke of a wicket though  :unlike:
El Capitan
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:00:03 AM
Joe Root 3 for 0  mick
Holgateoldskool
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:09:55 PM
You were saying El Capitan??!!
El Capitan
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:12:47 PM
 lost



These last two pitches have been a disgrace. Cheating Indian bastards.
Itchy_ring
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:16:13 PM
Makes it a total lottery when the pitch is this poor
El Capitan
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:18:29 PM
First session of day 2 and not a seam bowler in sight.


Dont mind a pitch turning on day 4/5 but this is a joke. Could be a 2 day test match  souey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:22:12 PM
This is ridiculous. Just spoils the game altogether
Minge
Superstar


Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:20:44 PM
But surely its a shit pitch for both teams 

Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:36:22 PM
What do you think is a defendable total on this pitch? 85?
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:10:37 PM
Anderson out going for the reverse sweep. Dickhead
Itchy_ring
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:33:38 PM
These scores are like kids cricket  lost

Never understood why if your on a shite pitch you don't just go for every ball, full Welly, chance are you're only going to face a few overs so why not try and leather a few.
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:44:14 PM
Exactly! Smack a few around - probability is you will get more than fancying around for 30 balls and scoring 5
El Capitan
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:51:08 PM
Leach hit a cracking 6!  :bc:
Clive Road
Easy now


Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:18:35 PM
Test over in 2 days, absolutely ridiculous pitch set for home advantage.
( I know England do the same when we are at home, maybes it is time for an independent groundsman setting the pitches, they did this for the World Cup a few years ago)

3 quick bowlers seemed a crazy idea before the game, now it seems plain stupid.
 Meh.

El Capitan
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:27:33 PM
If theyre planning on a similar pitch for the 4th test ... we should just play 2 spinners, a wicket keeper and 8 batsmen.

Fill the lineup with our t20 batters and let them just tee off for an hour.


One day test matches... its the future  lost
El Capitan
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:32:38 PM
Roy
Bairstow
Malan
Root
Buttler
Stokes
Morgan
Billings
Foakes
Ali
Leach


 :homer:
whighams_wig
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:07:43 PM
T20 batters look good to me, five day games I watch the highlights as the days of push prod defend bollox is tedious at best. Dunno why he only played one spinner with Bess sat watching on.
Pallys bar stool

Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:45:17 PM
They should be punished for that wicket.
El Capitan
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:48:06 PM
Was ridiculous listening to the Indian commentators trying to justify it
SmogOnTour
Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:52:11 PM
Nice stadium though.
El Capitan
Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 07:54:07 PM
Aye I wonder if the owners had any say in the pitch they were told to produce??


Got to refund all the tickets for days 3, 4 and 5 now. Would never be allowed to happen in England at £70 a pop 
Robbso
Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:04:19 PM
23 wickets fell to straight balls (oh dear)we are just shit facing class spin bowling in the sub continent.
El Capitan
Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:09:13 PM
On a pitch like that youre fucked either way.

Play for turn and the straight one gets you. Play straight and you get skittled by the spin.



It was just a shocking pitch for day 2 of a test match. Joe Root took 5 for 8 FFS
Robbso
Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:14:48 PM
Word class bowler joe
Seriously, I think the batsmen were seeing demons in the pitch that werent there. How many lbw decisions. Play with a straight bat or dont bother getting on the plane
Pallys bar stool

Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:15:11 PM
Joe Root had figured of 5/8.That tells you all you need to know.
SmogOnTour
Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:16:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:09:13 PM
On a pitch like that youre fucked either way.

Play for turn and the straight one gets you. Play straight and you get skittled by the spin.



It was just a shocking pitch for day 2 of a test match. Joe Root took 5 for 8 FFS

  Says it all.

Was shit yesterday too as well.

Are we expecting the same in the fourth test and the T20 series.

Should just bowl underarm as a protest.  
Robbso
Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 08:18:14 PM
Same venue?
SmogOnTour
Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 08:21:58 PM
Yeah. The few of ODIs at the end of March are elsewhere though.
Robbso
Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 08:25:22 PM
Why dont we play the remainder of the tour in 5 days and come home :homer:
El Capitan
Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 08:27:24 PM
Return of uncovered pitches when India tour here this summer I reckon  :alastair:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 08:34:56 PM
Please take this cricket shit over to RED RAW.  Thank you very much.
Logged
Robbso
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:36:27 PM
Gif me
 
Robbso
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:42:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:27:24 PM
Return of uncovered pitches when India tour here this summer I reckon  :alastair:

And get Derick Underwood out of retirement if hes still alive.

You either know or you dont know
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:25:08 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:42:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:27:24 PM
Return of uncovered pitches when India tour here this summer I reckon  :alastair:

And get Derick Underwood out of retirement if hes still alive.

You either know or you dont know

Bit of water under the covers at Old Trafford. Was it eight fer?
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 PM
Mental game that.  Used to love my cricket as a kid. I put so much effort into copying the jaunty gait of Pakistani leggy Abdul Qadir's bowling action.  Had it perfected. Wasn't really worth it as i used to get smashed all over the ground.
headset
Reply #44 on: Today at 06:06:14 AM
As exciting as it was to watch in some ways.....like plenty of other watchers i thought it was also a load of shit as a test match...... 2 top teams and the game's done In two days......

They've shit themselves after losing that 1st test.............i do one someone else said.....treat the next game as a twenty twenty..... Or fuck the Indian tour off next time if they are going doctor the pitches like that at the 1st sniff of a loss.. :like:
