Got to play Jimmy with the pink ball under lights.



Bairstow to come in at 3. Moeen has gone home, so either bring Bess back or play the extra seamer and use Root more



My XI:



Sibley

Crawley

Bairstow

Root

Stokes

Pope

Foakes

Woakes

Archer

Anderson

Posts: 1 089 Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #3 on: February 23, 2021, 07:00:10 PM » Looking forward to it me...Not sure how it will pan out. Other than whoever wins will again win big,,, Logged

Well I correctly predicted wed play the extra seamerWhich looks like a shocking decision

Limit them to a lead below 50 and we have a chance.









Game on!Limit them to a lead below 50 and we have a chance.Another joke of a wicket though

These last two pitches have been a disgrace. Cheating Indian bastards.

First session of day 2 and not a seam bowler in sight.Dont mind a pitch turning on day 4/5 but this is a joke. Could be a 2 day test match

What do you think is a defendable total on this pitch? 85?

Anderson out going for the reverse sweep. Dickhead

These scores are like kids cricketNever understood why if your on a shite pitch you don't just go for every ball, full Welly, chance are you're only going to face a few overs so why not try and leather a few.

Exactly! Smack a few around - probability is you will get more than fancying around for 30 balls and scoring 5

Test over in 2 days, absolutely ridiculous pitch set for home advantage.

( I know England do the same when we are at home, maybes it is time for an independent groundsman setting the pitches, they did this for the World Cup a few years ago)



3 quick bowlers seemed a crazy idea before the game, now it seems plain stupid.

Meh.



Up yours

Fill the lineup with our t20 batters and let them just tee off for an hour.





If theyre planning on a similar pitch for the 4th test ... we should just play 2 spinners, a wicket keeper and 8 batsmen.Fill the lineup with our t20 batters and let them just tee off for an hour.One day test matches... its the future

Aye I wonder if the owners had any say in the pitch they were told to produce??Got to refund all the tickets for days 3, 4 and 5 now. Would never be allowed to happen in England at £70 a pop

Play for turn and the straight one gets you. Play straight and you get skittled by the spin.







It was just a shocking pitch for day 2 of a test match. Joe Root took 5 for 8 FFS Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Word class bowler joeSeriously, I think the batsmen were seeing demons in the pitch that werent there. How many lbw decisions. Play with a straight bat or dont bother getting on the plane

Play for turn and the straight one gets you. Play straight and you get skittled by the spin.







It was just a shocking pitch for day 2 of a test match. Joe Root took 5 for 8 FFS



Says it all.



Was shit yesterday too as well.



Are we expecting the same in the fourth test and the T20 series.



Says it all.

Was shit yesterday too as well.

Are we expecting the same in the fourth test and the T20 series.

Should just bowl underarm as a protest.

