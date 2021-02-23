Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IND v ENG 3rd Test
February 23, 2021, 05:31:54 PM
Day / night test so 9am start UK time  :like:


Got to play Jimmy with the pink ball under lights.

Bairstow to come in at 3. Moeen has gone home, so either bring Bess back or play the extra seamer and use Root more

My XI:

Sibley
Crawley
Bairstow
Root
Stokes
Pope
Foakes
Woakes
Archer
Anderson
Leach
Reply #1 on: February 23, 2021, 06:16:14 PM
I shall be watching that
 :like:
Seems to be...Win the toss win the game so far.
 
 
Reply #2 on: February 23, 2021, 06:47:40 PM
Better suited to seam bowlers, day night match under lights, pink ball should swing.
Reply #3 on: February 23, 2021, 07:00:10 PM
Looking forward to it me...Not sure how it will pan out. Other than whoever wins will again win big,,, :like:
Reply #4 on: February 23, 2021, 08:16:08 PM
Is archer fit to play?
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:01:46 AM
Yes, Archer is fit.

Won the toss...c'mon on England.
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:51:08 PM
FFS England
 souey
Worse than the fucking Boro
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:52:37 PM
Well I correctly predicted wed play the extra seamer  :pope2:




Which looks like a shocking decision 
Reply #8 on: Today at 09:56:06 AM
Well my forecast looks to be on the button....i only wish it was England that had a brilliant 1st day like the Indians had........It's going to take a special 2nd batting innings to even get a draw out of this......never mind a win.........unless we knock them over cheap early on today..........1st hour today going to be massive here,,,,
Reply #9 on: Today at 10:57:46 AM
Game on!

Limit them to a lead below 50 and we have a chance.




Another joke of a wicket though  :unlike:
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:00:03 AM
Joe Root 3 for 0  mick
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:09:55 PM
You were saying El Capitan??!!
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:12:47 PM
 lost



These last two pitches have been a disgrace. Cheating Indian bastards.
Reply #13 on: Today at 12:16:13 PM
Makes it a total lottery when the pitch is this poor
Reply #14 on: Today at 12:18:29 PM
First session of day 2 and not a seam bowler in sight.


Dont mind a pitch turning on day 4/5 but this is a joke. Could be a 2 day test match  souey
Reply #15 on: Today at 12:22:12 PM
This is ridiculous. Just spoils the game altogether
Reply #16 on: Today at 01:20:44 PM
But surely its a shit pitch for both teams 

Reply #17 on: Today at 01:36:22 PM
What do you think is a defendable total on this pitch? 85?
Reply #18 on: Today at 02:10:37 PM
Anderson out going for the reverse sweep. Dickhead
Reply #19 on: Today at 02:33:38 PM
These scores are like kids cricket  lost

Never understood why if your on a shite pitch you don't just go for every ball, full Welly, chance are you're only going to face a few overs so why not try and leather a few.
Reply #20 on: Today at 02:44:14 PM
Exactly! Smack a few around - probability is you will get more than fancying around for 30 balls and scoring 5
Reply #21 on: Today at 02:51:08 PM
Leach hit a cracking 6!  :bc:
Reply #22 on: Today at 04:18:35 PM
Test over in 2 days, absolutely ridiculous pitch set for home advantage.
( I know England do the same when we are at home, maybes it is time for an independent groundsman setting the pitches, they did this for the World Cup a few years ago)

3 quick bowlers seemed a crazy idea before the game, now it seems plain stupid.
 Meh.

Reply #23 on: Today at 04:27:33 PM
If theyre planning on a similar pitch for the 4th test ... we should just play 2 spinners, a wicket keeper and 8 batsmen.

Fill the lineup with our t20 batters and let them just tee off for an hour.


One day test matches... its the future  lost
Reply #24 on: Today at 04:32:38 PM
Roy
Bairstow
Malan
Root
Buttler
Stokes
Morgan
Billings
Foakes
Ali
Leach


 :homer:
Reply #25 on: Today at 05:07:43 PM
T20 batters look good to me, five day games I watch the highlights as the days of push prod defend bollox is tedious at best. Dunno why he only played one spinner with Bess sat watching on.
