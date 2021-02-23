|
|
|
El Capitan
|
Day / night test so 9am start UK time
Got to play Jimmy with the pink ball under lights.
Bairstow to come in at 3. Moeen has gone home, so either bring Bess back or play the extra seamer and use Root more
My XI:
Sibley
Crawley
Bairstow
Root
Stokes
Pope
Foakes
Woakes
Archer
Anderson
Leach
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
Roy
Bairstow
Malan
Root
Buttler
Stokes
Morgan
Billings
Foakes
Ali
Leach
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|