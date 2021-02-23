El Capitan

IND v ENG 3rd Test « on: February 23, 2021, 05:31:54 PM »





Got to play Jimmy with the pink ball under lights.



Bairstow to come in at 3. Moeen has gone home, so either bring Bess back or play the extra seamer and use Root more



My XI:



Sibley

Crawley

Bairstow

Root

Stokes

Pope

Foakes

Woakes

Archer

Anderson

Day / night test so 9am start UK time

Got to play Jimmy with the pink ball under lights.

Bairstow to come in at 3. Moeen has gone home, so either bring Bess back or play the extra seamer and use Root more

My XI:

Sibley
Crawley
Bairstow
Root
Stokes
Pope
Foakes
Woakes
Archer
Anderson
Leach

Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #3 on: February 23, 2021, 07:00:10 PM » Looking forward to it me...Not sure how it will pan out. Other than whoever wins will again win big,,,

Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:52:37 PM »









Well I correctly predicted wed play the extra seamer

Which looks like a shocking decision

Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:56:06 AM » Well my forecast looks to be on the button....i only wish it was England that had a brilliant 1st day like the Indians had........It's going to take a special 2nd batting innings to even get a draw out of this......never mind a win.........unless we knock them over cheap early on today..........1st hour today going to be massive here,,,,

Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:57:46 AM »



Limit them to a lead below 50 and we have a chance.









Game on!

Limit them to a lead below 50 and we have a chance.

Another joke of a wicket though

Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:12:47 PM »







These last two pitches have been a disgrace. Cheating Indian bastards.

Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:18:29 PM »





First session of day 2 and not a seam bowler in sight.

Dont mind a pitch turning on day 4/5 but this is a joke. Could be a 2 day test match

Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:36:22 PM » What do you think is a defendable total on this pitch? 85?

Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:10:37 PM » Anderson out going for the reverse sweep. Dickhead

Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:33:38 PM »



These scores are like kids cricket

Never understood why if your on a shite pitch you don't just go for every ball, full Welly, chance are you're only going to face a few overs so why not try and leather a few.

Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #20 on: Today at 02:44:14 PM » Exactly! Smack a few around - probability is you will get more than fancying around for 30 balls and scoring 5

Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #22 on: Today at 04:18:35 PM » Test over in 2 days, absolutely ridiculous pitch set for home advantage.

( I know England do the same when we are at home, maybes it is time for an independent groundsman setting the pitches, they did this for the World Cup a few years ago)



3 quick bowlers seemed a crazy idea before the game, now it seems plain stupid.

Meh.



Up yours

Re: IND v ENG 3rd Test « Reply #23 on: Today at 04:27:33 PM »



Fill the lineup with our t20 batters and let them just tee off for an hour.





If theyre planning on a similar pitch for the 4th test ... we should just play 2 spinners, a wicket keeper and 8 batsmen.

Fill the lineup with our t20 batters and let them just tee off for an hour.

One day test matches... its the future