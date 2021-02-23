Welcome,
February 23, 2021, 05:26:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Britt to start tonight
Author
Topic: Britt to start tonight (Read 135 times)
kippers
Posts: 2 721
Britt to start tonight
Today
at 02:26:20 PM »
Yaaaay.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 416
Re: Britt to start tonight
Today
at 02:53:47 PM »
Weren't they interested in signing Britt, hopefully it will go the way it would for us if it was the other way round, Britt hattrick virtually unplayable
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 740
Re: Britt to start tonight
Today
at 03:16:42 PM »
It was pointless Britt going there as hed have been out of pocket. If by a miracle we managed to get promoted hed be entitled to a bonus here. Kerching!
kippers
Posts: 2 721
Re: Britt to start tonight
Today
at 03:55:43 PM »
Blame Warnock me.
How many times in multiple games do we have to launch it towards Britt until you say this is not working?
He is useless and gets involved in niggly shit to much, goes down to much and its all the refs fault apparently
Flar
Posts: 5 580
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Re: Britt to start tonight
Today
at 05:18:57 PM »
Generally plays well against Bristol City
