February 23, 2021, 05:26:21 PM
Author Topic: Britt to start tonight  (Read 135 times)
kippers
« on: Today at 02:26:20 PM »
Yaaaay.   :mido:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:53:47 PM »
Weren't they interested in signing Britt, hopefully it will go the way it would for us if it was the other way round, Britt hattrick virtually unplayable  :mido:.

Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:16:42 PM »
It was pointless Britt going there as hed have been out of pocket. If by a miracle we managed to get promoted hed be entitled to a bonus here. Kerching!
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:43 PM »
Blame Warnock me.

How many times in multiple games do we have to launch it towards Britt until you say this is not working?

He is useless and gets involved in niggly shit to much, goes down to much and its all the refs fault apparently 
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:18:57 PM »
 Generally plays well against Bristol City
Notorious Teesside Hardman
