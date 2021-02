Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Vaccine passport « on: Yesterday at 02:13:58 PM »



On balance I support it. If you donít want the vaccine donít have it, but be aware of the consequences

Bill Buxton

Re: Vaccine passport « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:22:45 PM » I can see travel insurance policies insisting that you have a Covid Jab ,or you won't be covered if you get Covid whilst on holiday. Ditto airlines and possibly hotels.

SmogOnTour

Re: Vaccine passport « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:26:40 PM » Why do we need a vaccine passport when they can just detect the nano tracking device they inject into us?

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: Vaccine passport « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:41:17 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:13:58 PM



On balance I support it. If you donít want the vaccine donít have it, but be aware of the consequences

Here she comes, just a- walkiní down the streetOn balance I support it. If you donít want the vaccine donít have it, but be aware of the consequences

At least the consequences of not having it will be known then, nobody knows the consequences for having it.

kippers

Re: Vaccine passport « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:06:59 PM » As it stands, its a covid test when u leave and a test each before u come back. Fuck nose how that works in majorca..in may

Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Vaccine passport « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:59:41 PM » I find the whole thing quite sinister the way it is going. Covid 19 itself has about the same danger as influenza.

Would i have a vaccine? No. I have no idea if it works or not as the trial data (pfizer)is woolier than a sheep and cannot be trusted. As far as I can tell there is next to no risk to me from covid but there is a higher risk of something going wrong with a jab. Iíd rather not take that risk thanks