Re: Vaccine passport « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:59:41 PM » I find the whole thing quite sinister the way it is going. Covid 19 itself has about the same danger as influenza.

Would i have a vaccine? No. I have no idea if it works or not as the trial data (pfizer)is woolier than a sheep and cannot be trusted. As far as I can tell there is next to no risk to me from covid but there is a higher risk of something going wrong with a jab. Iíd rather not take that risk thanks