Back in Algeria « on: February 23, 2021, 01:17:25 PM » Covid rife on site, management don't give a fuck. Out of quarantine tomorrow and heading down there. Should I tell them i'm not going?

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #1 on: February 23, 2021, 01:22:54 PM » Got to say not sure I'd fancy it even though I'm pretty low risk and not hugely risk adverse, if it was UK no probs but issue is if it did go tits up for you are you confident you'd get decent medical care

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #4 on: February 23, 2021, 01:37:32 PM » Probably best to weigh up the pros and cons me pick whichever option means youíll post less on here. 😂

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #5 on: February 23, 2021, 01:38:24 PM » If you can afford not to, donít.

I wouldnít

I wouldnít Logged

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #7 on: February 23, 2021, 01:42:18 PM » Weight is a major factor .. I guess you're not clinically obese so safe.

I would take the risk if I needed the cash but take my own precautions (take a lead)



I would take the risk if I needed the cash but take my own precautions (take a lead) Logged

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #8 on: February 23, 2021, 01:42:33 PM »

If you die, who gets the camelIs it shipped over for your wife or what

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #10 on: February 23, 2021, 01:44:25 PM » Stay in your hotel, get on the lash and watch the Boro match

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #11 on: February 23, 2021, 01:46:17 PM » We have a horse, and we brush itís teeth, why arnt camels teeth ever brushed

They are massive and stick out, would be very easy to do

They are massive and stick out, would be very easy to do Logged

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #12 on: February 23, 2021, 01:47:06 PM » I will ask my Algeria mates for you, mate

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #13 on: February 23, 2021, 02:29:56 PM » Tricky. India doesnt seem to give a fuck either.

Ask if the hospitals are full and are people dying.



Ask if the hospitals are full and are people dying. Logged

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #14 on: February 23, 2021, 02:37:09 PM » Quote from: Minge on February 23, 2021, 01:46:17 PM We have a horse, and we brush itís teeth, why arnt camels teeth ever brushed

They are massive and stick out, would be very easy to do

How does the horse feel about that, 🐴

They are massive and stick out, would be very easy to do

How does the horse feel about that, 🐴 How does the horse feel about that, 🐴 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!Ē "

Posts: 9 099 Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #16 on: February 23, 2021, 02:52:02 PM » Quote from: kippers on February 23, 2021, 02:29:56 PM Tricky. India doesnt seem to give a fuck either.



Ask if the hospitals are full and are people dying.



We get sent a condolensces email if anyones family members have died. These have increased in frequency x10 since before covid We get sent a condolensces email if anyones family members have died. These have increased in frequency x10 since before covid Logged

Posts: 15 655 Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #17 on: February 23, 2021, 04:35:53 PM »







He was recovering from lymphoma treatment when the rona got him.



PS: no camels were involved.



A colleague died from COVID yesterday.He was recovering from lymphoma treatment when the rona got him.PS: no camels were involved. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Posts: 8 317Crabamity Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #23 on: February 24, 2021, 06:13:24 AM »



Minge probably uses his mouth for that extra deep clean According to a gobby, horsey type I went to college with the wanking part is necessary, for cleaning if I remember right.Minge probably uses his mouth for that extra deep clean Logged

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #25 on: February 24, 2021, 09:54:58 AM » Flight cancelled, gerrin. I didnt even have to wank a horse/ camel off 😁

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #26 on: February 24, 2021, 10:58:50 AM » Bloke I knew years ago was some sort of dog breeder and swore by giving his stud dogs a weekly hand job, looking back he was a strange sort

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #27 on: February 24, 2021, 01:44:08 PM » Iíve just had to cancel a post , times they are a changing

Posts: 2 451 Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #28 on: February 24, 2021, 01:55:12 PM » Let's hope they rollout some new filtering software, when you sign up you can opt in for different levels of "banter"



Happy to be called a cunt - yes

Happy to be referenced as fat, bald, bong-eyed - why not

Happy to be labelled a racists, cat bothered - yes its all just opinions

Open to a roll around in the cross car park - fuck off I'm an adult pissing around on a football message board



Logged

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:34:39 AM » Think you may find clem also has a clitorus, heard he's one of them oddities that have both