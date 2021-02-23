Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 23, 2021
Topic: Back in Algeria
towz
Posts: 9 092


Today at 01:17:25 PM
Covid rife on site, management don't give a fuck. Out of quarantine tomorrow and heading down there. Should I tell them i'm not going?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 412


Reply #1 on: Today at 01:22:54 PM
Got to say not sure I'd fancy it even though I'm pretty low risk and not hugely risk adverse, if it was UK no probs but issue is if it did go tits up for you are you confident you'd get decent medical care  klins
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 487


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #2 on: Today at 01:23:41 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:17:25 PM
Covid rife on site, management don't give a fuck. Out of quarantine tomorrow and heading down there. Should I tell them i'm not going?

How old are you Towz?
towz
Posts: 9 092


Reply #3 on: Today at 01:26:16 PM
40
Pile
Posts: 41 500



Reply #4 on: Today at 01:37:32 PM
Probably best to weigh up the pros and cons me pick whichever option means youll post less on here. 😂
Minge
Posts: 10 330

Superstar


Reply #5 on: Today at 01:38:24 PM
If you can afford not to, dont.
I wouldnt
towz
Posts: 9 092


Reply #6 on: Today at 01:40:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:37:32 PM
Probably best to weigh up the pros and cons me pick whichever option means youll post less on here. 😂

If I catch the covid and die i wont be posting at all so guess I'll go back then
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 448



Reply #7 on: Today at 01:42:18 PM
Weight is a major factor .. I guess you're not clinically obese so safe.

I would take the risk if I needed the cash but take my own precautions (take a lead)
Minge
Posts: 10 330

Superstar


Reply #8 on: Today at 01:42:33 PM
If you die, who gets the camel

Is it shipped over for your wife or what  
Pile
Posts: 41 500



Reply #9 on: Today at 01:43:40 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:40:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:37:32 PM
Probably best to weigh up the pros and cons me pick whichever option means youll post less on here. 😂

If I catch the covid and die i wont be posting at all so guess I'll go back then
Every cloud...

(Given todays climate I should state this is a joke).
El Capitan
Posts: 44 724


Reply #10 on: Today at 01:44:25 PM
Stay in your hotel, get on the lash and watch the Boro match  :beer: :beer:
Minge
Posts: 10 330

Superstar


Reply #11 on: Today at 01:46:17 PM
We have a horse, and we brush its teeth, why arnt camels teeth ever brushed
They are massive and stick out, would be very easy to do
towz
Posts: 9 092


Reply #12 on: Today at 01:47:06 PM
I will ask my Algeria mates for you, mate
