Back in Algeria « on: Today at 01:17:25 PM » Covid rife on site, management don't give a fuck. Out of quarantine tomorrow and heading down there. Should I tell them i'm not going?

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:22:54 PM » Got to say not sure I'd fancy it even though I'm pretty low risk and not hugely risk adverse, if it was UK no probs but issue is if it did go tits up for you are you confident you'd get decent medical care

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:37:32 PM » Probably best to weigh up the pros and cons me pick whichever option means youll post less on here. 😂

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:38:24 PM » If you can afford not to, dont.

I wouldnt

I wouldnt Logged

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:40:04 PM » Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:37:32 PM Probably best to weigh up the pros and cons me pick whichever option means youll post less on here. 😂



If I catch the covid and die i wont be posting at all so guess I'll go back then



If I catch the covid and die i wont be posting at all so guess I'll go back then If I catch the covid and die i wont be posting at all so guess I'll go back then Logged

Posts: 9 448 Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:42:18 PM » Weight is a major factor .. I guess you're not clinically obese so safe.



I would take the risk if I needed the cash but take my own precautions (take a lead) Logged

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:42:33 PM »



Is it shipped over for your wife or what



Is it shipped over for your wife or what If you die, who gets the camelIs it shipped over for your wife or what Logged

Re: Back in Algeria « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:44:25 PM » Stay in your hotel, get on the lash and watch the Boro match