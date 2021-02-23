Welcome,
February 23, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Back in Algeria
Author
Topic: Back in Algeria
towz
Online
Posts: 9 092
Back in Algeria
«
on:
Today
at 01:17:25 PM »
Covid rife on site, management don't give a fuck. Out of quarantine tomorrow and heading down there. Should I tell them i'm not going?
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 412
Re: Back in Algeria
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:22:54 PM »
Got to say not sure I'd fancy it even though I'm pretty low risk and not hugely risk adverse, if it was UK no probs but issue is if it did go tits up for you are you confident you'd get decent medical care
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 487
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Back in Algeria
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:23:41 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 01:17:25 PM
Covid rife on site, management don't give a fuck. Out of quarantine tomorrow and heading down there. Should I tell them i'm not going?
How old are you Towz?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Online
Posts: 9 092
Re: Back in Algeria
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:26:16 PM »
40
Pile
Online
Posts: 41 500
Re: Back in Algeria
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:37:32 PM »
Probably best to weigh up the pros and cons me pick whichever option means youll post less on here. 😂
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 330
Superstar
Re: Back in Algeria
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:38:24 PM »
If you can afford not to, dont.
I wouldnt
towz
Online
Posts: 9 092
Re: Back in Algeria
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:40:04 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 01:37:32 PM
Probably best to weigh up the pros and cons me pick whichever option means youll post less on here. 😂
If I catch the covid and die i wont be posting at all so guess I'll go back then
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 448
Re: Back in Algeria
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:42:18 PM »
Weight is a major factor .. I guess you're not clinically obese so safe.
I would take the risk if I needed the cash but take my own precautions (take a lead)
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 330
Superstar
Re: Back in Algeria
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:42:33 PM »
If you die, who gets the camel
Is it shipped over for your wife or what
Pile
Online
Posts: 41 500
Re: Back in Algeria
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:43:40 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 01:40:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 01:37:32 PM
Probably best to weigh up the pros and cons me pick whichever option means youll post less on here. 😂
If I catch the covid and die i wont be posting at all so guess I'll go back then
Every cloud...
(Given todays climate I should state this is a joke).
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 724
Re: Back in Algeria
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:44:25 PM »
Stay in your hotel, get on the lash and watch the Boro match
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 330
Superstar
Re: Back in Algeria
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:46:17 PM »
We have a horse, and we brush its teeth, why arnt camels teeth ever brushed
They are massive and stick out, would be very easy to do
towz
Online
Posts: 9 092
Re: Back in Algeria
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:47:06 PM »
I will ask my Algeria mates for you, mate
