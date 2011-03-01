Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 23, 2021
Topic: I see the SFLDs...
PoliteDwarf
« on: Today at 12:33:37 PM »
...are trying to fuck labour up again.

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/spineless-starmer
CoB scum
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:35:48 PM »
 

Not just the SFLD, not sure anyone really rates him.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:05:28 PM »
All very odd considering the meltdown they had over claiming the anti-Corbyn faction within Labour cost them the GE in 2017. Appears they're now doing everything they can to ensure the Tories remain in power to the next decade.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:58:25 PM »
The only opposition to the Tories is members of the 1922 committee
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:59:32 PM »
Ps, if Starmer is still there at the election I shall vote Green or SNP
