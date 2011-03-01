Welcome,
February 23, 2021, 02:11:44 PM
I see the SFLDs...
Topic: I see the SFLDs... (Read 149 times)
PoliteDwarf
I see the SFLDs...
...are trying to fuck labour up again.
https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/spineless-starmer
Itchy_ring
Re: I see the SFLDs...
Not just the SFLD, not sure anyone really rates him.
SmogOnTour
Re: I see the SFLDs...
All very odd considering the meltdown they had over claiming the anti-Corbyn faction within Labour cost them the GE in 2017. Appears they're now doing everything they can to ensure the Tories remain in power to the next decade.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: I see the SFLDs...
The only opposition to the Tories is members of the 1922 committee
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: I see the SFLDs...
Ps, if Starmer is still there at the election I shall vote Green or SNP
