Jimmy Cooper
|
Did you know.... no you never, but...Jimmy Hendrix use to open for the monkeys !
Christ, how bizarre must that of been !!!!
Played at the Kirk I believe, he'd have been boo'ed off at the rock garden.🎸😄
Too long ago and I cant remember properly, but I think Micky had a word with Jimmy because many people were going to monkeys gigs to see the Hendrix experience and not bothered about seeing the monkeys, bad press, they mutually decided to go their separate ways ....
Summit like that anyway
That would be like buying tickets for s club seven because the sex pistols were on the bill.🥁🎤🎸
