February 23, 2021, 06:06:29 AM
Author Topic: Legends  (Read 335 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: Yesterday at 09:14:00 PM »
Neil Diamond.....Springsteen...Rolf (hmmmm a know)

Oasis and all that carry on.

Seen em with yer own peepers.....

Rainbow 🌈 an stuff like that..............🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐧🐧🐧🐧🐧🐧x
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:14:45 PM »
Good post  :like:



This is what we need more of on here  :like:
Logged
Bob_Ender
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 PM »
Leonard Cohen 🍁x
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:48:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:14:45 PM
Good post  :like:



This is what we need more of on here  :like:
A post in praise of a peadophile.😃
Reported.👈
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:50:00 PM »
Do you ever reply to anyone elses posts on here? Just wondering like 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:54:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:50:00 PM
Do you ever reply to anyone elses posts on here? Just wondering like 
No.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:55:54 PM »
 jc
Logged
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:18:19 PM »
Bowie
 :pope2:
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:31:38 PM »
Jimmy Hendrix.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:37:29 PM »
Steve Gibson.👍👍👍
Logged
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:38:51 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 11:31:38 PM
Jimmy Hendrix.

 lost :like:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:42:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 09:14:00 PM
Neil Diamond.....

In a dark room somewhere a poster called Ridsdale stirs and is trying to remember his password to come on here and give you hell.
Logged
Minge
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:28:14 AM »
Did you know.... no you never, but...Jimmy Hendrix use to open for the monkeys !
Christ, how bizarre must that of been !!!!
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:39:04 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:28:14 AM
Did you know.... no you never, but...Jimmy Hendrix use to open for the monkeys !
Christ, how bizarre must that of been !!!!
Played at the Kirk I believe, he'd have been boo'ed off at the rock garden.🎸😄
Logged
Snoozy
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:50:39 AM »
Dexys
Logged
Minge
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:59:30 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:39:04 AM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:28:14 AM
Did you know.... no you never, but...Jimmy Hendrix use to open for the monkeys !
Christ, how bizarre must that of been !!!!
Played at the Kirk I believe, he'd have been boo'ed off at the rock garden.🎸😄


Too long ago and I cant remember properly, but I think Micky had a word with Jimmy because many people were going to monkeys gigs to see the Hendrix experience and not bothered about seeing the monkeys, bad press, they mutually decided to go their separate ways ....
Summit like that anyway 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:03:55 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:59:30 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:39:04 AM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:28:14 AM
Did you know.... no you never, but...Jimmy Hendrix use to open for the monkeys !
Christ, how bizarre must that of been !!!!
Played at the Kirk I believe, he'd have been boo'ed off at the rock garden.🎸😄


Too long ago and I cant remember properly, but I think Micky had a word with Jimmy because many people were going to monkeys gigs to see the Hendrix experience and not bothered about seeing the monkeys, bad press, they mutually decided to go their separate ways ....
Summit like that anyway 
That would be like buying tickets for s club seven because the sex pistols were on the bill.🥁🎤🎸
Logged
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:51:42 AM »
A beer token for who knows what links the Pistols and the Monkeys
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:41:14 AM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 01:51:42 AM
A beer token for who knows what links the Pistols and the Monkeys


Stepping stone?
Logged
