|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
King of the North
|
|
|
« Reply #6 on: February 22, 2021, 08:54:35 PM »
|
How do you not if i am homosexual? Why after everything that is going on should i have to tolerate blatant homophobia from Kippers?
Have another look at this thread fella, kippers didnt post the picture of the blue oyster club.
I only posted it to see if you would bite but but didnt expect the size of your chomp!!!
I can only apologise if my actions have upset you.
But man up you fanny!!!!!!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
|
|
« Reply #14 on: February 22, 2021, 09:02:09 PM »
|
Whats this all about Ken?? Its very light hearted banter by COB standards
I think NEKKY is either:
1. Milking this to make it look like COB is still be very naughty.
2. As gay as Christmas.
I know which one I'm hoping for.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
|
|
|
King of the North
|
|
|
« Reply #18 on: February 22, 2021, 09:09:54 PM »
|
I might just press the ban button.
Its ok do it cos i aint letting you and king of the hill get away with it at all...................
Letting me get away with it!
Quality
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
King of the North
|
|
|
« Reply #19 on: February 22, 2021, 09:14:46 PM »
|
Absolutely spot on clem.
He is trying to be clever. The old rascal forgets that he was partial to the odd threat and often wanted a meet up with folk.
If he has decided that this board is the best place for him to come out then good luck to him. Its never to late to be happy.
There is no hidden agenda at all. You and kippers seem to think its ok to be homophobic because you deem it "banter" and "funny"?
Accusations of homophobia now! You are really going for it tonight pal.
Hopefully block21 will be along shortly to apologise for calling you my old fruit
Busy tonight ken?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
|
|
« Reply #22 on: February 22, 2021, 09:23:34 PM »
|
How do you not if i am homosexual? Why after everything that is going on should i have to tolerate blatant homophobia from Kippers?
From me ???
You need to fuck off back to boreme, sad fuck.
From every blatant homophobic comment that has been made. It is not fucking acceptable the fucking world and his wife is looking at this site at the minute and yet you all think this is funny just cos its Nekder?
Its not on. This has nothing to do with RR this is now a personal attack on my sexuality.
Clear wind up. Are you sad that Im not homeless yet? This board has been great since the split, if I could call it that. Except when you come on on a wind-up
Hey, youre free to post where you like, but why on earth are you on here? You have stated that youve worked for months to set up a new board, and have invited a high percentage of the actual posting members of Steves board. You seem to have rules where members of your board cant speak of it outside, like some Benidorm weekend
In doing that you are putting at risk some income stream to Steve who is struggling through the pandemic. You now pitch up on a blatant wind up on here. Just why? Do you miss conflict FFS
Your board is barely mentioned on here already. Ill bet this place is the subject of many many threads on your board, just as FMTTM was on here
Anyway, whats for tea. Oh, Ive had it
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Block21
|
|
|
« Reply #23 on: February 22, 2021, 11:54:47 PM »
|
Absolutely spot on clem.
He is trying to be clever. The old rascal forgets that he was partial to the odd threat and often wanted a meet up with folk.
If he has decided that this board is the best place for him to come out then good luck to him. Its never to late to be happy.
There is no hidden agenda at all. You and kippers seem to think its ok to be homophobic because you deem it "banter" and "funny"?
Accusations of homophobia now! You are really going for it tonight pal.
Hopefully block21 will be along shortly to apologise for calling you my old fruit
Busy tonight ken?
*Me owld fruit
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
|
|
|
« Reply #30 on: February 23, 2021, 08:03:30 PM »
|
Seriously odd bloke
Has he flounced or been booted off?
Flounced, before he was pushed, under suspicion of user our OM system to take posters away from here. Incredibly cunty that is.
He'll be back in a month when his new board fails.
What is OM system?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
King of the North
|
|
|
« Reply #31 on: February 23, 2021, 08:04:40 PM »
|
Seriously odd bloke
Has he flounced or been booted off?
Flounced, before he was pushed, under suspicion of user our OM system to take posters away from here. Incredibly cunty that is.
He'll be back in a month when his new board fails.
The sneaky cunt was quickly coming apart at the seams on here.
Onwards and upwards
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
|
|
« Reply #32 on: February 23, 2021, 08:05:50 PM »
|
Seriously odd bloke
Has he flounced or been booted off?
Flounced, before he was pushed, under suspicion of user our OM system to take posters away from here. Incredibly cunty that is.
He'll be back in a month when his new board fails.
What is OM system?
Our Mick, you thick bastard
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
|
|
|
« Reply #35 on: February 23, 2021, 08:10:36 PM »
|
Seriously odd bloke
Has he flounced or been booted off?
Flounced, before he was pushed, under suspicion of user our OM system to take posters away from here. Incredibly cunty that is.
He'll be back in a month when his new board fails.
What is OM system?
Our Mick, you thick bastard
Ok, good. Thank you for your explanation.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minge
|
|
|
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:53:45 PM »
|
Redroar seems fine, lids dosnt shut the fuck up but nowt new there
,
I just dont think it was necessary, here just wanted a kick up the arse and weve had that and all seems well,
Its just a shame we all as friends are no longer together on the same board
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
King of the North
|
Kenna just slotted me off RED RAW
Apparently youre not allowed to talk about how he messaged a load of posters off here to try and talk them into binning COB off and joining his new board.
Or how Rick made up a story about a board member being seriously ill so that former posters would email him
Thats a massive surprise, right there. He mentioned on here that he got a giant purple throbfest on when he banned someone.
Get OUT you utter grassing bastard
THATS A BIT HARSH HE SET UP A FORUM FOR HIS BANNED MATES AND OTHER POSTERS WHO WHERE SICK OF THE TROLLS ON HERE
NEDKAR ALWAYS CAME A CROSS AS A DECENT LAD
He seemed ok when he first appeared on here, other than his arse licking and rimming of certain posters.
But he ended being a sneaky cunt in my opinion.
Shame we have lost some decent posters but he isnt one of them.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|