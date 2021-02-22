Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Nekder  (Read 1485 times)
kippers
« on: February 22, 2021, 08:17:33 PM »
What did the police say to you then?
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #1 on: February 22, 2021, 08:28:19 PM »
Quote from: kippers on February 22, 2021, 08:17:33 PM
What did the police say to you then?

 mr nekder we have heard you have started a new very private club and we have some concerns !! 
kippers
« Reply #2 on: February 22, 2021, 08:32:21 PM »
 
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #3 on: February 22, 2021, 08:46:24 PM »
Man up a bit ken. You are are coming across as a bit needy lately.

You werent moaning about bullying when your tongue was firmly wedged up certain posters arseholes!!
You were definitely part of a pack then. Shouting encouragement from the sidelines like some shithouse.

Of course this is only my opinion.

Again, good luck with the new board it must be keeping you busy.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: February 22, 2021, 08:51:12 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 08:48:37 PM
Nothing to man up for. I find this post offensive simple as.
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: February 22, 2021, 08:52:05 PM »
 souey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #6 on: February 22, 2021, 08:54:35 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 08:50:25 PM
How do you not if i am homosexual? Why after everything that is going on should i have to tolerate blatant homophobia from Kippers?


Have another look at this thread fella, kippers didnt post the picture of the blue oyster club.



I only posted it to see if you would bite but but didnt expect the size of your chomp!!!

I can only apologise if my actions have upset you.












































But man up you fanny!!!!!!





 
kippers
« Reply #7 on: February 22, 2021, 08:55:15 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 08:50:25 PM
How do you not if i am homosexual? Why after everything that is going on should i have to tolerate blatant homophobia from Kippers?

From me ???

You need to fuck off back to boreme, sad fuck.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #8 on: February 22, 2021, 08:55:31 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 08:53:15 PM
You did not post animals on the Yusuf thread, why is it acceptable to do it to me, when i am genuinely offended and angry?

Necky, you've fully lost it. Just breathe, gadge.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #9 on: February 22, 2021, 08:58:42 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 08:56:17 PM
No fuck you i am really fucking offended this aint no fucking joke to me anymore.
kippers
« Reply #10 on: February 22, 2021, 08:59:02 PM »
Fool  
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: February 22, 2021, 09:00:03 PM »
NEKKY - if you are gay - any chance of a blowie?

 :pd:
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: February 22, 2021, 09:00:37 PM »
Whats this all about Ken?? Its very light hearted banter by COB standards  :pd:
Logged
kippers
« Reply #13 on: February 22, 2021, 09:01:26 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 08:59:32 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 22, 2021, 08:55:15 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 08:50:25 PM
How do you not if i am homosexual? Why after everything that is going on should i have to tolerate blatant homophobia from Kippers?

From me ???

You need to fuck off back to boreme, sad fuck.

From every blatant homophobic comment that has been made. It is not fucking acceptable the fucking world and his wife is looking at this site at the minute and yet you all think this is funny just cos its Nekder?

Its not on. This has nothing to do with RR this is now a personal attack on my sexuality.

 

Poor attempt lad
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: February 22, 2021, 09:02:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 22, 2021, 09:00:37 PM
Whats this all about Ken?? Its very light hearted banter by COB standards  :pd:





I think NEKKY is either:

1.  Milking this to make it look like COB is still be very naughty.
2.  As gay as Christmas.

I know which one I'm hoping for.
kippers
« Reply #15 on: February 22, 2021, 09:04:10 PM »
I might just press the ban button.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #16 on: February 22, 2021, 09:05:36 PM »
Nekky. Respect. It's all a wind up isn't it? Figured you out. You played the long game and got the better of me. You made a magnificent play my dude, I bow down.
Logged
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #17 on: February 22, 2021, 09:08:06 PM »
Absolutely spot on clem.

He is trying to be clever. The old rascal forgets that he was partial to the odd threat and often wanted a meet up with folk.


If he has decided that this board is the best place for him to come out then good luck to him. Its never to late to be happy.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #18 on: February 22, 2021, 09:09:54 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 09:05:25 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 22, 2021, 09:04:10 PM
I might just press the ban button.

Its ok do it cos i aint letting you  and king of the hill get away with it at all...................


Letting me get away with it!

Quality
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #19 on: February 22, 2021, 09:14:46 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 09:10:14 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 09:08:06 PM
Absolutely spot on clem.

He is trying to be clever. The old rascal forgets that he was partial to the odd threat and often wanted a meet up with folk.


If he has decided that this board is the best place for him to come out then good luck to him. Its never to late to be happy.




There is no hidden agenda at all. You and kippers seem to think its ok to be homophobic because you deem it "banter" and "funny"?

Accusations of homophobia now! You are really going for it tonight pal.


Hopefully block21 will be along shortly to apologise for calling you my old fruit

Busy tonight ken?

 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #20 on: February 22, 2021, 09:15:32 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 09:07:32 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on February 22, 2021, 09:05:36 PM
Nekky. Respect. It's all a wind up isn't it? Figured you out. You played the long game and got the better of me. You made a magnificent play my dude, I bow down.

Its nothing like that at all Uncle.

There is no way you're serious. Unless you're having a mental breakdown, but we both know that's not what's going on.
kippers
« Reply #21 on: February 22, 2021, 09:19:13 PM »
Red Raw must be slow if you're on here looking for bites.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #22 on: February 22, 2021, 09:23:34 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 08:59:32 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 22, 2021, 08:55:15 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 08:50:25 PM
How do you not if i am homosexual? Why after everything that is going on should i have to tolerate blatant homophobia from Kippers?

From me ???

You need to fuck off back to boreme, sad fuck.

From every blatant homophobic comment that has been made. It is not fucking acceptable the fucking world and his wife is looking at this site at the minute and yet you all think this is funny just cos its Nekder?

Its not on. This has nothing to do with RR this is now a personal attack on my sexuality.

Clear wind up. Are you sad that Im not homeless yet? This board has been great since the split, if I could call it that. Except when you come on on a wind-up

Hey, youre free to post where you like, but why on earth are you on here? You have stated that youve worked for months to set up a new board, and have invited a high percentage of the actual posting members of Steves board. You seem to have rules where members of your board cant speak of it outside, like some Benidorm weekend

In doing that you are putting at risk some income stream to Steve who is struggling through the pandemic. You now pitch up on a blatant wind up on here. Just why? Do you miss conflict FFS

Your board is barely mentioned on here already. Ill bet this place is the subject of many many threads on your board, just as FMTTM was on here

Anyway, whats for tea. Oh, Ive had it
Block21
« Reply #23 on: February 22, 2021, 11:54:47 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 09:14:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on February 22, 2021, 09:10:14 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 22, 2021, 09:08:06 PM
Absolutely spot on clem.

He is trying to be clever. The old rascal forgets that he was partial to the odd threat and often wanted a meet up with folk.


If he has decided that this board is the best place for him to come out then good luck to him. Its never to late to be happy.




There is no hidden agenda at all. You and kippers seem to think its ok to be homophobic because you deem it "banter" and "funny"?

Accusations of homophobia now! You are really going for it tonight pal.


Hopefully block21 will be along shortly to apologise for calling you my old fruit

Busy tonight ken?

 



*Me owld fruit  :chrisk:
Teamboro
« Reply #24 on: February 23, 2021, 10:50:00 AM »
He's moved to RR
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #25 on: February 23, 2021, 11:03:39 AM »
Quote from: Teamboro on February 23, 2021, 10:50:00 AM
He's moved to RR
He runs/owns  red roar.
kippers
« Reply #26 on: February 23, 2021, 11:32:51 AM »
Seriously odd bloke
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #27 on: February 23, 2021, 07:55:05 PM »
Quote from: kippers on February 23, 2021, 11:32:51 AM
Seriously odd bloke


Has he flounced or been booted off?
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #28 on: February 23, 2021, 07:59:46 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on February 23, 2021, 07:55:05 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 23, 2021, 11:32:51 AM
Seriously odd bloke


Has he flounced or been booted off?

Flounced, before he was pushed, under suspicion of user our OM system to take posters away from here. Incredibly cunty that is.

He'll be back in a month when his new board fails. 
Freddie Boswell
« Reply #29 on: February 23, 2021, 08:02:12 PM »
Welcome back Steve, hope youre well fella  :beer:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #30 on: February 23, 2021, 08:03:30 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 23, 2021, 07:59:46 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 23, 2021, 07:55:05 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 23, 2021, 11:32:51 AM
Seriously odd bloke


Has he flounced or been booted off?

Flounced, before he was pushed, under suspicion of user our OM system to take posters away from here. Incredibly cunty that is.

He'll be back in a month when his new board fails. 

What is OM system?
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #31 on: February 23, 2021, 08:04:40 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 23, 2021, 07:59:46 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 23, 2021, 07:55:05 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 23, 2021, 11:32:51 AM
Seriously odd bloke


Has he flounced or been booted off?

Flounced, before he was pushed, under suspicion of user our OM system to take posters away from here. Incredibly cunty that is.

He'll be back in a month when his new board fails. 


The sneaky cunt was quickly coming apart at the seams on here.



Onwards and upwards
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #32 on: February 23, 2021, 08:05:50 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on February 23, 2021, 08:03:30 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 23, 2021, 07:59:46 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 23, 2021, 07:55:05 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 23, 2021, 11:32:51 AM
Seriously odd bloke


Has he flounced or been booted off?

Flounced, before he was pushed, under suspicion of user our OM system to take posters away from here. Incredibly cunty that is.

He'll be back in a month when his new board fails. 

What is OM system?

Our Mick, you thick bastard
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #33 on: February 23, 2021, 08:06:44 PM »
This Red Roar board, nothing on Google search, cant find it, what is the address?
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #34 on: February 23, 2021, 08:07:59 PM »
No, it means on meth
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #35 on: February 23, 2021, 08:10:36 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 23, 2021, 08:05:50 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on February 23, 2021, 08:03:30 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 23, 2021, 07:59:46 PM
Quote from: King of the North on February 23, 2021, 07:55:05 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 23, 2021, 11:32:51 AM
Seriously odd bloke


Has he flounced or been booted off?

Flounced, before he was pushed, under suspicion of user our OM system to take posters away from here. Incredibly cunty that is.

He'll be back in a month when his new board fails. 

What is OM system?

Our Mick, you thick bastard

Ok, good. Thank you for your explanation.
headset
« Reply #36 on: February 23, 2021, 08:44:06 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on February 23, 2021, 08:07:59 PM
No, it means on meth






 monkey

The dirty bastard....is that him.... a meth head..... souey

You did have him wrapped up north..... he was wobbling alright..... :like:
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 07:27:12 PM »
No, its not him.


This is him(allegedly)
Archie Stevens
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 08:40:16 PM »
I'm just glad Ken has the understanding duo of Acko and Dickie to fall back on in the face of such abuse.
Tolerance exemplified those lads.
Proper love one, love all flower children.

Run free Nagasaki...you are FABULOUS!
El Capitan
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:22:42 PM »
Kenna just slotted me off RED RAW



Apparently youre not allowed to talk about how he messaged a load of posters off here to try and talk them into binning COB off and joining his new board.

Or how Rick made up a story about a board member being seriously ill so that former posters would email him  souey souey
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:32:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:22:42 PM
Kenna just slotted me off RED RAW



Apparently youre not allowed to talk about how he messaged a load of posters off here to try and talk them into binning COB off and joining his new board.

Or how Rick made up a story about a board member being seriously ill so that former posters would email him  souey souey

I can get you a new account over there if you need one. It won't be cheap, but I can give you a discount coz you're lush.
El Capitan
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:33:52 PM »
Still have another account left on there luckily  :like: :like:



Will be in touch if they cotton on. Cheers pal  :bc:
Logged
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:53:45 PM »
Redroar seems fine, lids dosnt shut the fuck up but nowt new there  ,
I just dont think it was necessary, here just wanted a kick up the arse and weve had that and all seems well,
Its just a shame we all as friends are no longer together on the same board
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:29:40 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:22:42 PM
Kenna just slotted me off RED RAW



Apparently youre not allowed to talk about how he messaged a load of posters off here to try and talk them into binning COB off and joining his new board.

Or how Rick made up a story about a board member being seriously ill so that former posters would email him  souey souey

Thats a massive surprise, right there. He mentioned on here that he got a giant purple throbfest on when he banned someone.  :homer: :homer:

Get OUT you utter grassing bastard  :matty:
monkeyman
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:59:09 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:29:40 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:22:42 PM
Kenna just slotted me off RED RAW



Apparently youre not allowed to talk about how he messaged a load of posters off here to try and talk them into binning COB off and joining his new board.

Or how Rick made up a story about a board member being seriously ill so that former posters would email him  souey souey

Thats a massive surprise, right there. He mentioned on here that he got a giant purple throbfest on when he banned someone.  :homer: :homer:

Get OUT you utter grassing bastard  :matty:
THATS A BIT HARSH HE SET UP A FORUM FOR HIS BANNED MATES AND OTHER POSTERS WHO WHERE SICK OF THE TROLLS ON HERE
NEDKAR ALWAYS CAME A CROSS AS A DECENT LAD 
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:46:04 AM »
Yeah, great lad  :like:
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:07:54 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:59:09 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:29:40 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:22:42 PM
Kenna just slotted me off RED RAW



Apparently youre not allowed to talk about how he messaged a load of posters off here to try and talk them into binning COB off and joining his new board.

Or how Rick made up a story about a board member being seriously ill so that former posters would email him  souey souey

Thats a massive surprise, right there. He mentioned on here that he got a giant purple throbfest on when he banned someone.  :homer: :homer:

Get OUT you utter grassing bastard  :matty:
THATS A BIT HARSH HE SET UP A FORUM FOR HIS BANNED MATES AND OTHER POSTERS WHO WHERE SICK OF THE TROLLS ON HERE
NEDKAR ALWAYS CAME A CROSS AS A DECENT LAD 



He seemed ok when he first appeared on here, other than his arse licking and rimming of certain posters.

But he ended being a sneaky cunt in my opinion.

Shame we have lost some decent posters but he isnt one of them.
headset
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:46:46 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:22:42 PM
Kenna just slotted me off RED RAW



Apparently youre not allowed to talk about how he messaged a load of posters off here to try and talk them into binning COB off and joining his new board.

Or how Rick made up a story about a board member being seriously ill so that former posters would email him  souey souey

 monkey

Unless they latched onto that open link .....you sent some of us via DM that allowed us to have look at what was going on. On Red Raw without having to register and log on...... 

I've got one more who can do the same but he is not logged often enough...... which limits my viewing in time..... 

We need new blood on there without getting rumbled...to open more links via DM..... its a bit technical how u done it for the average joe to get involved ....that's the problem.... :like:
headset
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:48:23 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 07:27:12 PM
No, its not him.


This is him(allegedly)







Nothing would surprise me given his lovin for some fellow or "ex posters".... klins
LeeTublin
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:03:47 AM »
Ken seamed ok but let himself down with his loyalty to Lids. Lids caused most of the chew on here then he got banned and is now acting all innocent on his new board as if he was the victim.
