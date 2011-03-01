kippers

Posts: 2 721 Nekder « on: Yesterday at 08:17:33 PM » What did the police say to you then? Logged

Posts: 1 659Duckyfuzz Re: Nekder « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:28:19 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 08:17:33 PM What did the police say to you then?



 mr nekder we have heard you have started a new very private club and we have some concerns !! 







 mr nekder we have heard you have started a new very private club and we have some concerns !!  « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:31:43 PM by King of the North » Logged

Posts: 2 721 Re: Nekder « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:32:21 PM » Logged

Posts: 1 659Duckyfuzz Re: Nekder « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:46:24 PM » Man up a bit ken. You are are coming across as a bit needy lately.



You werent moaning about bullying when your tongue was firmly wedged up certain posters arseholes!!

You were definitely part of a pack then. Shouting encouragement from the sidelines like some shithouse.



Of course this is only my opinion.



Again, good luck with the new board it must be keeping you busy.



Posts: 44 732 Re: Nekder « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:52:05 PM » Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Posts: 1 659Duckyfuzz Re: Nekder « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:54:35 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:50:25 PM How do you not if i am homosexual? Why after everything that is going on should i have to tolerate blatant homophobia from Kippers?





Have another look at this thread fella, kippers didnt post the picture of the blue oyster club.







I only posted it to see if you would bite but but didnt expect the size of your chomp!!!



I can only apologise if my actions have upset you.

























































































But man up you fanny!!!!!!















Posts: 2 721 Re: Nekder « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:55:15 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:50:25 PM How do you not if i am homosexual? Why after everything that is going on should i have to tolerate blatant homophobia from Kippers?



From me ???



Posts: 15 622 Re: Nekder « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:00:03 PM »



Posts: 44 732 Re: Nekder « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:00:37 PM »







Posts: 15 622 Re: Nekder « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:02:09 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:00:37 PM









Whats this all about Ken?? Its very light hearted banter by COB standards

I think NEKKY is either:



1. Milking this to make it look like COB is still be very naughty.

2. As gay as Christmas.



Posts: 1 659Duckyfuzz Re: Nekder « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:08:06 PM » Absolutely spot on clem.



He is trying to be clever. The old rascal forgets that he was partial to the odd threat and often wanted a meet up with folk.





If he has decided that this board is the best place for him to come out then good luck to him. Its never to late to be happy.





