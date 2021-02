CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 623







Posts: 15 623 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:43:15 PM » Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 08:25:45 PM Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 08:01:13 PM Thats probably the end of this board now.



Why? Did FMTTM get shut down when one of its members was convicted of racism?

Why? Did FMTTM get shut down when one of its members was convicted of racism?

What other miscreants have they had over the years? Was there a murderer? The guy awaiting trial?



I know several people (they are not friends) who post regularly on FMTTM - and, guess what, some of them are racists.



Imagine that - some of the people they interact with every day are just as awful as the minority we had to deal with on here - unfortunately it isn't unique to this place, or there or any other part for society.



If they had zero moderation OTR (ie like we have had) they would have a much better idea of the scum they happily interact with every single day.



What other miscreants have they had over the years? Was there a murderer? The guy awaiting trial?I know several people (they are not friends) who post regularly on FMTTM - and, guess what, some of them are racists.Imagine that - some of the people they interact with every day are just as awful as the minority we had to deal with on here - unfortunately it isn't unique to this place, or there or any other part for society.If they had zero moderation OTR (ie like we have had) they would have a much better idea of the scum they happily interact with every single day. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 10 392





Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 392Not big and not clever Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:05:03 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:48:44 PM Theyíre shit with GIFs



Well that goes without saying.



What I was trying to say is that you cannot blame Rob Nichols for the members on his forum convicted of racism and you can't blame this "board" for Bernie's dubious post. If the appropriate authorities feel they need to do something then it should be against the individual otherwise they would also have to shut down Twitter, Facebook, etc for the abuse directed at Marcus Rashford et al recently . What this forum does need is a regular moderating presence to get rid of content like that as soon as possible. Well that goes without saying.What I was trying to say is that you cannot blame Rob Nichols for the members on his forum convicted of racism and you can't blame this "board" for Bernie's dubious post. If the appropriate authorities feel they need to do something then it should be against the individual otherwise they would also have to shut down Twitter, Facebook, etc for the abuse directed at Marcus Rashford et al recently . What this forum does need is a regular moderating presence to get rid of content like that as soon as possible. Logged CoB scum

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 836





Posts: 836 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:10:08 PM » The lads looking after himself ,fair play to him Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 725





Posts: 44 725 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:11:30 PM »







Thereís always been similar thinly veiled racism on here disguised with phrases like ďbox ticking exerciseĒ ďwokeismĒ etc. I reckon the name of the poster had something to do with the current ongoing furore.





Although to be fair, him (and a few others who shall remain nameless) were repeat offenders for it Iíve seen a lot worse written on hereThereís always been similar thinly veiled racism on here disguised with phrases like ďbox ticking exerciseĒ ďwokeismĒ etc. I reckon the name of the poster had something to do with the current ongoing furore.Although to be fair, him (and a few others who shall remain nameless) were repeat offenders for it Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 623







Posts: 15 623 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:20:53 PM » Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 09:05:03 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:48:44 PM Theyíre shit with GIFs



Well that goes without saying.



What I was trying to say is that you cannot blame Rob Nichols for the members on his forum convicted of racism and you can't blame this "board" for Bernie's dubious post. If the appropriate authorities feel they need to do something then it should be against the individual otherwise they would also have to shut down Twitter, Facebook, etc for the abuse directed at Marcus Rashford et al recently . What this forum does need is a regular moderating presence to get rid of content like that as soon as possible.

Well that goes without saying.What I was trying to say is that you cannot blame Rob Nichols for the members on his forum convicted of racism and you can't blame this "board" for Bernie's dubious post. If the appropriate authorities feel they need to do something then it should be against the individual otherwise they would also have to shut down Twitter, Facebook, etc for the abuse directed at Marcus Rashford et al recently . What this forum does need is a regular moderating presence to get rid of content like that as soon as possible.

Absolutely right.



That's my point as well - there are shitty people in all groups, forums, social median platforms, real life - they have had some awful people in FMTTM but it doesn't mean they all are like that (although most of them are fake virtue signaling hypocritical wet fannies).



Take away control from any walk of life and you will get the scum floating to the surface. People are arseholes. Absolutely right.That's my point as well - there are shitty people in all groups, forums, social median platforms, real life - they have had some awful people in FMTTM but it doesn't mean they all are like that (although most of them are fake virtue signaling hypocritical wet fannies).Take away control from any walk of life and you will get the scum floating to the surface. People are arseholes. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 725





Posts: 1 725 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 PM » The lad appears to have had a belly full after suffering racism before - and who can blame him? Hope he reconsiders. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 445





The ace face.





Posts: 24 445The ace face. Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:11:30 PM







Thereís always been similar thinly veiled racism on here disguised with phrases like ďbox ticking exerciseĒ ďwokeismĒ etc. I reckon the name of the poster had something to do with the current ongoing furore.





Although to be fair, him (and a few others who shall remain nameless) were repeat offenders for it

Iíve seen a lot worse written on hereThereís always been similar thinly veiled racism on here disguised with phrases like ďbox ticking exerciseĒ ďwokeismĒ etc. I reckon the name of the poster had something to do with the current ongoing furore.Although to be fair, him (and a few others who shall remain nameless) were repeat offenders for it It could be said you and others are repeat apologists for the behaviour of some bame cultures, yet you love jumping all over an EDL Tommy Robinson thread. I don't see a difference apart from which side one takes. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!Ē "

The_Duffers_Ghost

Offline



Posts: 119





Posts: 119 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:48:29 PM »



Hopefully Smudger doesn't get a chap on his door.

Respect to Bernie for creating a thread apologizing and being ashamed of it. I never saw the post so can't say much more than that.Hopefully Smudger doesn't get a chap on his door. Logged

YusufBoro

Offline



Posts: 1





Posts: 1 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM » Evening All.



I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.



Thank you. Logged

Uncle Marbles

Online



Posts: 87





Posts: 87 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:08:18 PM » Quote from: YusufBoro on Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM Evening All.



I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.



Thank you.



Fair play to you, and a true sign of a man..



.unlike the rabid dogs who want to rip his carcass apart and get him arrested. Fair play to you, and a true sign of a man...unlike the rabid dogs who want to rip his carcass apart and get him arrested. Logged

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 095





Posts: 1 095 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 PM » Perhaps bernie could put up his home address so yusef can write to him personally Logged

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 10 392





Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 392Not big and not clever Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:35:39 PM » I bet that Australian batsman is shitting himself. Logged CoB scum

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 445





The ace face.





Posts: 24 445The ace face. Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 PM » Bernie's post wasn't racist, (a word so wrongly used it's worthless), he was making a point about the way the country has gone since blm took centre stage. He picked the wrong target that's all. Good on yussuf for following the Boro , he deserved the Job. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!Ē "

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 16 350







Posts: 16 350 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 PM » takes centre stage like where? I donít know, because Iím white English, but I believe the post *was* racist. To look at a news piece and immediately think that the guy is put forward simply because he is brown, is bloody odd. I think the lad was put forward because he is the most high profile Boro fan of the moment, and he is that NOT because of his colour but because of his enthusiasm and the fact that he chose an unfashionable team miles away from home.



Thatís about it really.it is lazy unconscious racism, at best



takes centre stage like where? I donít know, because Iím white English, but I believe the post *was* racist. To look at a news piece and immediately think that the guy is put forward simply because he is brown, is bloody odd. I think the lad was put forward because he is the most high profile Boro fan of the moment, and he is that NOT because of his colour but because of his enthusiasm and the fact that he chose an unfashionable team miles away from home.Thatís about it really.it is lazy unconscious racism, at best Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 623







Posts: 15 623 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #31 on: Today at 12:08:55 AM » Quote from: YusufBoro on Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM Evening All.



I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.



Thank you.



Nicely done.



Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).



But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.



You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.



Take care bud.





Nicely done.Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.Take care bud. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Block21

Offline



Posts: 874





Posts: 874 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #32 on: Today at 12:09:41 AM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:08:55 AM Quote from: YusufBoro on Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM Evening All.



I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.



Thank you.



Nicely done.



Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).



But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.



You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.



Take care bud.







Nicely done.Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.Take care bud.

Nicely said clem Nicely said clem Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 445





The ace face.





Posts: 24 445The ace face. Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #33 on: Today at 12:27:40 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:57:16 PM takes centre stage like where? I donít know, because Iím white English, but I believe the post *was* racist. To look at a news piece and immediately think that the guy is put forward simply because he is brown, is bloody odd. I think the lad was put forward because he is the most high profile Boro fan of the moment, and he is that NOT because of his colour but because of his enthusiasm and the fact that he chose an unfashionable team miles away from home.



Thatís about it really.it is lazy unconscious racism, at best





takes centre stage like where? I donít know, because Iím white English, but I believe the post *was* racist. To look at a news piece and immediately think that the guy is put forward simply because he is brown, is bloody odd. I think the lad was put forward because he is the most high profile Boro fan of the moment, and he is that NOT because of his colour but because of his enthusiasm and the fact that he chose an unfashionable team miles away from home.Thatís about it really.it is lazy unconscious racism, at best is all over politics, the media, and sport, look at how many presenters of shows are now bame and the actors in adverts.and this taking the knee nonsense, it's like having a minutes silence every week . We've had #metoo and Greta thunberg, now it's . That was the gist of his post and it's been blown out of all proportion to the content. Fucking fmttm doing their usual hypocritical mass virtue signaling without understanding the context of the post, and a few on here as well it seems.







Theis all over politics, the media, and sport, look at how many presenters of shows are now bame and the actors in adverts.and this taking the knee nonsense, it's like having a minutes silence every week . We've had #metoo and Greta thunberg, now it's. That was the gist of his post and it's been blown out of all proportion to the content. Fucking fmttm doing their usual hypocritical mass virtue signaling without understanding the context of the post, and a few on here as well it seems. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!Ē "

Uncle Marbles

Online



Posts: 87





Posts: 87 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #34 on: Today at 12:41:58 AM » Quote from: Block21 on Today at 12:09:41 AM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:08:55 AM Quote from: YusufBoro on Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM Evening All.



I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.



Thank you.



Nicely done.







Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).



But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.



You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.



Take care bud.







Nicely done.Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.Take care bud.

Nicely said clem

Nicely said clem Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 487





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 487Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #36 on: Today at 12:51:28 AM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:08:55 AM Quote from: YusufBoro on Yesterday at 11:00:24 PM Evening All.



I am unable to respond to the thread created by Bernie in which he apologises. I am somebody who has never held any grudges so I accept his apology.



Thank you.



Nicely done.



Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).



But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.



You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.



Take care bud.







Nicely done.Unfortunately you get horrible people everywhere. We are finally clearing house here including removing the minority who have had a free run (it is long overdue - I stopped posting for 4 months until this week's shake up because I'd grown completely fed up of it).But also remember there are good people everywhere too. I know many have said this to you already but it's true - try not to focus on the shitty minority - instead see the vast majority stepping up to support you.You must take the opportunity to do the team interviews. Your enthusiasm and commitment supporting the Boro means you thoroughly deserve it - and, apart from anything, I'm sure you will thoroughly enjoy it.Take care bud.

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

ccole

Online



Posts: 4 239





Posts: 4 239 Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #38 on: Today at 08:57:21 AM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:27:40 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:57:16 PM takes centre stage like where? I donít know, because Iím white English, but I believe the post *was* racist. To look at a news piece and immediately think that the guy is put forward simply because he is brown, is bloody odd. I think the lad was put forward because he is the most high profile Boro fan of the moment, and he is that NOT because of his colour but because of his enthusiasm and the fact that he chose an unfashionable team miles away from home.



Thatís about it really.it is lazy unconscious racism, at best





takes centre stage like where? I donít know, because Iím white English, but I believe the post *was* racist. To look at a news piece and immediately think that the guy is put forward simply because he is brown, is bloody odd. I think the lad was put forward because he is the most high profile Boro fan of the moment, and he is that NOT because of his colour but because of his enthusiasm and the fact that he chose an unfashionable team miles away from home.Thatís about it really.it is lazy unconscious racism, at best is all over politics, the media, and sport, look at how many presenters of shows are now bame and the actors in adverts.and this taking the knee nonsense, it's like having a minutes silence every week . We've had #metoo and Greta thunberg, now it's . That was the gist of his post and it's been blown out of all proportion to the content. Fucking fmttm doing their usual hypocritical mass virtue signaling without understanding the context of the post, and a few on here as well it seems.



Theis all over politics, the media, and sport, look at how many presenters of shows are now bame and the actors in adverts.and this taking the knee nonsense, it's like having a minutes silence every week . We've had #metoo and Greta thunberg, now it's. That was the gist of his post and it's been blown out of all proportion to the content. Fucking fmttm doing their usual hypocritical mass virtue signaling without understanding the context of the post, and a few on here as well it seems.



Logged

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 10 392





Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 392Not big and not clever Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #39 on: Today at 09:51:34 AM » Asking a general question about whether something is right or wrong is fine. Other people then have the opportunity to argue whether there is a problem or not and what should or shouldn't be done about it. Where Bernie cocked up was highlighting an individual and questioning a particular event. That looks like prejudice.



He also has form. He was hammered on FMTTM ages ago for a comment made about the Japanese earthquake casualties which again, he framed as a question. If say, Bob1 asked the question I would assume it was a genuine attempt to start a discussion because he has no adverse history. If Bernie frames a question like that, I'd assume otherwise due to his previous published opinions. Maybe that makes me prejudiced?



You've got to be really careful publishing opinion on an open forum now. Look at J K Rowling for example. In the interest of defending women's rights she managed to upset a load of other people with a different agenda. Most people would just bat it away as a contrary opinion but the internet is a different world. Once the hysterical internet herd mentality get their teeth into something their default status is outrage. Logged CoB scum

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 445





The ace face.





Posts: 24 445The ace face. Re: Yusefs bailed on boro chat « Reply #40 on: Today at 10:15:24 AM » There is a world of difference between offence given and offence taken. Bernie asked the question because it was a reflection of the way society is at the moment. His motives are irrelevant, it's funny how unconscious bias only goes one way with some. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!Ē "